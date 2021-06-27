Biopharmaceuticals Market Set to Exhibit a CAGR Value of 7.83% During 2019 – 2026

The market report titled ‘Global Biopharmaceuticals Market – Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ produced by DataM Intelligence analyses the industry dynamics in this competitive space to provide a comprehensive analysis of the market opportunities.

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Dynamics

The major drivers fueling the growth of the market are an increase in the elderly population, the surge in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, increase in obesity and sedentary lifestyle among the population and growing acceptance for biopharmaceuticals due to their ability to treat previously untreatable diseases.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and is responsible for an estimated 9.6 million deaths in 2018. About 1 in 6 deaths worldwide, is due to cancer. Moreover, approximately 100 million people in the year 2018 all over the world needed insulin out of which 63 million were obese, including all the people living with Type 1 diabetes and between 10-25% of people with type 2 diabetes. A sedentary lifestyle leads to several chronic diseases thus boosting the market growth.

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Segmentation

The global biopharmaceuticals market is segmented by product as Monoclonal Antibodies, Recombinant growth factors, Purified Proteins, Recombinant Proteins, Recombinant Hormones, Synthetic Immunomodulators, Vaccines, and Recombinant enzymes. Monoclonal antibodies are further segmented as Anti-Cancer Monoclonal Antibodies, Anti-Inflammatory Monoclonal Antibodies, and Other Monoclonal Antibodies.

By application, the market is segmented as oncology, inflammatory and infectious diseases, autoimmune disorders, metabolic disorders, hormonal disorders, disease prevention, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological diseases.

Anti-cancer monoclonal antibodies help cure cancer more efficiently. Cancer is the largest segment by application and accounts for more than 20% of the market share. According to the World Cancer Fund, cancer is a global health problem responsible for 7.6 million deaths (13% of all deaths) worldwide and is expected to rise to 13.1 million by 2030. Around 49% of the drugs used in cancer treatment were either natural products or their derivatives.

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Biopharmaceuticals market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

In North America, the US biopharmaceuticals market accounted for the largest market share of 46%, followed by Canada. The US is the largest free-pricing market globally for pharmaceuticals and has high per capita incomes, a large elderly population and high rates of chronic diseases and drug consumption.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a steady pace of CAGR 8.34% over the period of forecast. The reason being the encouragement of innovation and price reforms in Japan.

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market Companies

Some of the major market players are AbbVie Inc., Amgen, Bayer, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Sanofi S.A., and Takeda Pharmaceuticals.

