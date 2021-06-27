Body Contouring Devices Market – Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecast to 2025
Body Contouring Devices Market Overview:
Body contouring devices use different mechanisms such as radiofrequency, laser-assisted lipolysis, ultrasonic assisted lipolysis, and others to alter and enhance the shape and size of the body to make it esthetically appealing. The main aim of these devices is to remove the stubborn fat or reduce the excess sagging skin to achieve skin tightening. The various devices present in the market include non-invasive devices, minimally invasive devices, and invasive devices.
The global body contouring devices market was valued at $933 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,446 million at a CAGR of 17.7% from 2018 to 2025. The growth of this market is majorly driven by rise in obesity among people worldwide. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe and advancements in the field of body contouring are expected to significantly increase the growth of the global market. However, high cost associated with the procedures hampers the market growth. Conversely, rise in medical tourism, surge in adoption of body contouring, and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global market during the forecast period.
The global body contouring devices market is segmented into product, application, end user, and region. Based on product, the market is divided into non-invasive devices, minimally invasive devices, and invasive devices. The non-invasive devices segment is further categorized into radiofrequency devices, high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) lipoplasty devices, and cryolipolytic devices. The minimally invasive devices segment is further divided into laser-assisted lipolysis devices, radio frequency assisted liposuction devices, and others. The invasive devices are categorized into ultrasonic assisted liposuction (UAL) devices. By application, it is divided into fat reduction and skin tightening. Depending on end user, the market is categorized into hospitals and clinics, medical spa, and clinical research laboratories. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Key Benefits for Body Contouring Devices Market:
The study presents an in-depth analysis of the global body contouring devices market along with the current trends and future estimations from 2017 to 2025 to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
A comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.
Identification of factors instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and recognition of the key players that can influence this market on a global & regional scale are provided in the report.
Key players are profiled, and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.
Body Contouring Devices Key Market Segments:
By Product
Non-invasive Devices
Radiofrequency Devices
High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) Lipoplasty Devices
Cryolipolytic Device
Minimally Invasive Devices
Laser-Assisted Lipolysis devices
Radio Frequency Assisted Liposuction Devices
Others
Invasive Devices
Ultrasonic Assisted Liposuction (UAL) Devices
By Application
Fat Reduction
Skin Tightening
By End User
Hospital & Clinic
Medical Spa
Clinical Research Laboratory
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Rest of LAMEA
List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report
Allergan plc
Hologic, Inc.
Bausch Health Companies Inc.,
Erchonia Corporation.
Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical（Group）Co., Ltd.,
Cutera, Inc.
MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC.
Sciton, Inc.
INMODE
El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH)
LIST OF OTHER PLAYERS IN THE VALUE CHAIN (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)
Almirall, S.A.
Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KGaA
Pollogen Ltd.
