Boiler Control Market Overview, Top Company Share, Technology Advancement and Segments to 2023

The Global Boiler Control Market is expected to grow at 6.01% CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Boilers are used to generate hot water and steam that is typically used in industrial processing plants and commercial complexes. These boilers require a control system to help in smooth functioning of the boiler by integrating control function of burner and maintain safety of the boiler with accurate fuel-air ratio.

The growing demand for boiler control is attributed to the need for energy efficient equipment to save energy and achieve operational efficiency. Countries across the globe are focusing on investing in renewable power generation, natural gas fired power generation, and oil & gas sector to reduce carbon emission across the industries. One of the major restraints for the global boiler control market is upgrading cost of aging power plants.

The boiler control system can be controlled in two ways, namely, modulating control and on/off control. The boiler control system includes hardware as well as software components. It integrates the functions of a programmable controller and burner management controller along with boiler operating and ancillary control.

Industry Segmentation

The global boiler control market has been segmented based on type, control type, component, end-user, and region.

Based on control type, the market is segmented as modulating and on/off. Modulating control segment is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period due to its vast implementation in large power plants along with low energy losses resulting in larger market share during the forecast period. Considering the end-user segment, the market is segmented as industrial and commercial. Industrial segment is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the forecast period.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, Asia Pacific held the largest market share of the global boiler control market in 2017. It is estimated that Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market during the forecast period, mainly due to the rising investment power generation and increased adoption of industrial internet of things. Moreover, rising urbanization and proliferation of electrification are expected to drive boiler control market in this region. China, India, and Australia are the leading countries, among others, which are likely to contribute to the growth of the boiler control market in Asia Pacific.

