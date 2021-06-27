Botulism Market Insights and Segmentation Analysis During the Forecast Period

DataM Intelligence’s latest market report titled ‘Global Botulism Market– Size, Share and Forecast (2019-2026)’ reflects the size, scope, industry dynamics, major firms and future trends in this market.

Global Botulism Market Dynamics

The global botulism market is primarily driven by the increase in food poisoning, availability of efficient botulism solutions, and favourable reimbursement policies.

In November 2018, Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave a public warning to Gonzalez and Nietos LLC which included serious violations including cockroaches in the facility and packaging issues which will favour the growth of Clostridium botulinum that produces the toxin causing botulism poisoning.

Request for a free sample of the report –https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/botulism-market

Global Botulism Market Segment Analysis

Infant botulism is expected to have the highest share in the botulism type segment of the global botulism market.

According to the National Botulism Surveillance Summary 2016, 205 botulism cases were reported to Center for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2016 with confirmation, out of which 150 (73%) were infant botulism cases, 29 (14%) were foodborne botulism cases, 24 (12%) were wound botulism cases, and 3 (1%) were of unknown etiology.

Type A botulinum is expected to have the highest share in the toxin type segment of the global botulism market.

Global Botulism Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold the highest share in the botulism market owing to the increasing clostridium botulinum infections in the region.

According to the CDC, Alaska is noted to have the highest foodborne botulism incidence than any other state in the country. It is reported from 1950 to 2017 that more than 350 people in Alaska have botulism, out of which 24 people have died. People in Alaska were infected with botulism by eating traditional Alaska native foods such as fermented fish heads, egg heads, beaver tails, seal flipper, etc

For instance, on 31st January 2019, Grupo Dia recalled a batch of canned sardines in olive oil in Spain and Portugal because of the risk of botulinum toxin that can cause botulism.

Global Botulism Market Regional Analysis

The strategies used by key players include mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and product launches to expand and stand out as strong competitors in the market. New product launches along with an increased focus on R&D are other ways the leading players improve their market presence. The key players in the botulism market are

Allergan Inc., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Galderma S. A, Ipsen Technologies Pvt. Ltd, Valeant Pharmaceuticals Inc., AlphaVax Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH, Revance Therapeutics Inc., Microbiotix Inc., and XOMA Corporation.

Read more information about the report-https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/botulism-market

Listed below are the topics covered in this research report-

1. Global Botulism Market Methodology and Scope

2.Global Botulism Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Global Botulism Market – Executive Summary

4. Global Botulism Market – Market Dynamics

5. Global Botulism Market – Industry Analysis

6. Global Botulism Market – By Toxin type

7. Global Botulism Market – By Botulism type

8. Global Botulism Market – By Treatment Type

9. Global Botulism Market – By End User

10. Global Botulism Market – By Region

11. Global Botulism Market – Competitive Landscape

12. Global Botulism Market Company Profiles

13. Global Botulism Market – Premium Insights

14. Global Botulism Market – DataM

About DataM Intelligence

DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a Market Intelligence and Business Research firm, based in India. It aims to bridge the two main aspects of a business decision – opinion and supportive data.

DMI is currently strengthening its cross-industrial database for sectors including Alternative Energy, Chemicals, Materials, Agriculture, Healthcare Services, Animal Nutrition, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverages, Industrial Machinery and Automation among others.