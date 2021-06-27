C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2018 – 2025
Global C5ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Industry
This report focuses on the global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China.
C5ISR means Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance.
Developing countries invest heavily in defense equipment/tools in to attain a competitive edge over the opponents. Furthermore, the increase in automation in security and surveillance technology enables the countries to improve their military infrastructure.
North America is the most dominant region for C5ISR market owing to high adoption of technology, large number of market players, and innovative solutions. The region holds the maximum share in global defense spending in terms of value. The expenditure is directed toward the development of radars, electronic warfare (EW), and communication programs along with the growing concern toward cyber security.
In 2017, the global C5ISR market size was 125200 million US$ and it is expected to reach 162800 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 3.3% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Northrop Grumman Corporation
Raytheon Company
SAAB Group
Thales Group
General Dynamics
Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
Finmeccanica Spa
BAE Systems
SELEX ES
Almaz-Antey
Reutech Radar Systems
Aselsan
Ausair Power
Huntington Ingalls Industries
L-3 Communications
United Aircraft Corp.
Honeywell International
SAFRRAN, Textron
Mitsubishi Heavy industries
General Electric
Elbit Systems
Hindustan Aeronautics
ThyssenKrupp
CACI International
Tactical Missiles Corp
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Land
Airborne
Naval
Market segment by Application, split into
Command
Control
Communication
Computers
Combat
Intelligence
Surveillance and Reconnaissance
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global C5ISR status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the C5ISR development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Some Major Points from Table of content:
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global C5ISR Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Land
1.4.3 Airborne
1.4.4 Naval
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global C5ISR Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Command
1.5.3 Control
1.5.4 Communication
1.5.5 Computers
1.5.6 Combat
1.5.7 Intelligence
1.5.8 Surveillance and Reconnaissance
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 C5ISR Market Size
2.2 C5ISR Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 C5ISR Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 C5ISR Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 C5ISR Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global C5ISR Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global C5ISR Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global C5ISR Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 C5ISR Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players C5ISR Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into C5ISR Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global C5ISR Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global C5ISR Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
5 United States
5.1 United States C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 C5ISR Key Players in United States
5.3 United States C5ISR Market Size by Type
5.4 United States C5ISR Market Size by Application
6 Europe
6.1 Europe C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 C5ISR Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe C5ISR Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe C5ISR Market Size by Application
7 China
7.1 China C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 C5ISR Key Players in China
7.3 China C5ISR Market Size by Type
7.4 China C5ISR Market Size by Application
8 Japan
8.1 Japan C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 C5ISR Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan C5ISR Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan C5ISR Market Size by Application
9 Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 C5ISR Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia C5ISR Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia C5ISR Market Size by Application
10 India
10.1 India C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 C5ISR Key Players in India
10.3 India C5ISR Market Size by Type
10.4 India C5ISR Market Size by Application
11 Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America C5ISR Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 C5ISR Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America C5ISR Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America C5ISR Market Size by Application
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
12.1.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.1.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation Recent Development
12.2 Northrop Grumman Corporation
12.2.1 Northrop Grumman Corporation Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.2.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Northrop Grumman Corporation Recent Development
12.3 Raytheon Company
12.3.1 Raytheon Company Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.3.4 Raytheon Company Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Raytheon Company Recent Development
12.4 SAAB Group
12.4.1 SAAB Group Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.4.4 SAAB Group Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 SAAB Group Recent Development
12.5 Thales Group
12.5.1 Thales Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.5.4 Thales Group Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Thales Group Recent Development
12.6 General Dynamics
12.6.1 General Dynamics Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.6.4 General Dynamics Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 General Dynamics Recent Development
12.7 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.
12.7.1 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.7.4 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. Recent Development
12.8 Finmeccanica Spa
12.8.1 Finmeccanica Spa Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.8.4 Finmeccanica Spa Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Finmeccanica Spa Recent Development
12.9 BAE Systems
12.9.1 BAE Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.9.4 BAE Systems Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 BAE Systems Recent Development
12.10 SELEX ES
12.10.1 SELEX ES Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 C5ISR Introduction
12.10.4 SELEX ES Revenue in C5ISR Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 SELEX ES Recent Development
12.11 Almaz-Antey
12.12 Reutech Radar Systems
12.13 Aselsan
12.14 Ausair Power
12.15 Huntington Ingalls Industries
12.16 L-3 Communications
12.17 United Aircraft Corp.
12.18 Honeywell International
12.19 SAFRRAN, Textron
12.20 Mitsubishi Heavy industries
12.21 General Electric
12.22 Elbit Systems
12.23 Hindustan Aeronautics
12.24 ThyssenKrupp
12.25 CACI International
12.26 Tactical Missiles Corp
Continued…..
