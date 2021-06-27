Call Center AI Market New Opportunities, Upcoming Challenges and Global Forecast to 2027- Artificial Solutions, Conversica, Google, IBM Corporation, Infosys, NICE, Nuance Communications, Pypestream, SAP SE

The global 360-degree market overview has newly added by The Insights Partners to its vast database. It offers brief to readers about the global Call Center AI Market including a detailed study of market segments such as types, size, applications, and end-users. Adoption of new technologies and approaches have been contributed towards the progress of the market.

The Call Center AI is being utilized by enterprises to enhance the efficiency of their customer service solutions. AI can not only help customers in self-service but also capture significant interaction data such as speech analytics. Call center AI is enabling companies in elevating the skills of call center team by giving them insights about customer issues.

Top Key Players: Artificial Solutions, Conversica, Inc., Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, NICE Ltd., Nuance Communications, Inc., Pypestream Inc., SAP SE, Talkdesk, Inc

The call center AI market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as an improved focus of the enterprises to improvise customer support services coupled with increasing customer engagement across social media platforms. However, market growth may be negatively influenced due to unsupervised learning. Nevertheless, the call center AI market is expected to offer lucrative opportunities with advancements in machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The global call center AI market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment type, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as compute platforms, solutions, and services. On the basis of the deployment type, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premises. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, retail, healthcare, telecommunication, travel & hospitality, and others.

