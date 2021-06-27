Cancer/Tumor Profiling Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2027 with Top Key Players – Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Genomic Health, Caris Life Sciences

Tumor profiling services use a variety of methods for the examination of patient’s tumor. Some utilize next generation DNA sequencing or RNA sequencing, while others analyze protein expression. Multiple technologies are used to provide very specific information about the molecular and genetic makeup of the tumor. Tumor profiling companies utilize various methods to examine the biopsy sample, and return information about the genes altered in the cancer cells.

The cancer/tumor profiling market is expected to grow in the forecast period owing to key factors such as growing number of new cancer cases, rising utility of biomarkers in tumor profiling, and availability of funding for cancer research. The market is likely to experience the growth opportunities in the emerging nations and the technological advancements, increasing demand for point-of-care diagnostic tests are likely to develop innovative products.

Some of the key players operating in the Cancer/Tumor Profiling market include, Illumina, Inc., Qiagen N.V., NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Genomic Health, Caris Life Sciences, Helomics Corp., NanoString Technologies, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, and Ribomed Biotechnologies, Inc. among others.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the cancer/tumor profiling market in the forecast period due to presence of major players and rapid advances in technology, high prevalence of cancer and increased research in oncology to identify and discover innovative therapy for cancer treatment. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region due to the increasing incidence of cancer, rising demand for better healthcare services in developing economies such as India and China, growing number of contract research organizations (CROs), and increasing focus of international players on emerging markets.

The global cancer/tumor profiling market is segmented on the basis of technology, cancer type and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as immunoassays, hybridization, sequencing techniques, mass spectrometry, and others. On the basis of cancer type, the cancer/tumor profiling market segmentation is classified as lung cancer, breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, melanoma cancer, and others. Based on the application the market is segmented as clinical application and research application.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Cancer/Tumor Profiling market based on type, technique, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Cancer/Tumor Profiling market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Cancer/Tumor Profiling market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Cancer/Tumor Profiling market in these regions.

Various market forces such as drivers, restrains along political, social, economic and technological advancements help shape up the industry in specific manner. All such a forces are studied in depth to arrive at market forecast which can help build the investment strategies in Cancer/Tumor Profiling market.

The report also includes the profiles of key Cancer/Tumor Profiling companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

