Chemical Seed Treatment Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Introduction

Prior to planting a crop the seeds are treated with the application of chemical or biological products which provides resistance against the harmful organisms such as Bacteria, Fungi and Pests. This is called seed treatment and if we use only chemical substances then it is called chemical seed treatment. This type of treatment helps in seed enhancement which increases the productivity of the crop in the near future. Seed treatments can be an environmentally more friendly way of using pesticides as the amounts used can be very small, and the residues left by adopting this method is also very less.

End-user/Technology

The end-users are farmers and Agricultural industries. They utilize seed treatment for a much more targeted activity against pathogens. They decompose quickly and do not leave any harmful residue.

Market Dynamics

The major factors driving the global seed treatment market are the upsurge in the cost of high-quality seeds. Seed treatment provides a cost effective alternative for this and by doing this the productivity of the crop increases as well. Government regulations & campaigns which create awareness and promote seed treatment also drive the market. The usage of seed treatment leaves low residue in the crop field compared to traditional spraying of chemicals and this is an added health benefit that seed treatment provides which contribute to the market. Seed companies are investing in R&D to develop target specific products which will contribute to the market in the long run.

While growth can be seen in the coming years, a few factors such as low availability and low utilization of the products hinders the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The market is segmented on the basis of application, crop type and Function.

1. Based on the function it is further classified as

? Fungicides

? Insecticides

? Other chemicals

2. Based on the crop type

? Grains & cereals

? Oilseeds

? Vegetables and others

3. Based on the function type

? Seed coating

? Seed pelleting

? Seed dressing

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe occupy the majority share of the Chemical seed treatment market. The Increasing awareness created by the government bodies push the market in a positive trend and countries like India and China which are in the Asia-Pacific region see a better growth in the near future.

Opportunities

The Top plays in the market are focusing on aggressive techniques such as M&A to capture the market share. The new product launches help them in strengthening their position in their market. There is a huge untapped rural potential which can be explored in this market.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market include ASF, Bayer, Dupont, Chemtura Agrosolutions, Incotec Group, Monsanto, Nufarm, Novozymes, Syngenta International and Verdesian Life Sciences.

