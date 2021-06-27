Cloud Billing Market Growth, Emerging Trends and Forecast to 2025 | Oracle, Amazon Web Services, SAP SE, IBM, Amdocs, Aria Systems, Zuora

Cloud Billing is a process which generate bills from the resources data by using a predefined set of policies of billing. The cloud billing module enabled services focusing on architecture which covers both functional and non-functional requirements. The functional requirement consist of user identification, quote service, payment schemes, and conversion functions and policies whereas non-functional requirement includes fault tolerance, scalability, standards, and security. The major drivers of cloud billing markets are rise in demand for convergent and centralized billing solutions and growing demand for billing operations will drive the market in forecast period. The increasing demand of rise in demand of real-time billing and maintaining customer relationship management will create new opportunities in the market of cloud billing in the forecast period.

Leading key players of Cloud Billing Market:

Oracle, Amazon Web Services, NEC, Computer Sciences Corporation (CSC), SAP SE, IBM, Amdocs, Aria Systems, CGI Group, and Zuora.

The Cloud Billing Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period. Based on type, cloud service billing segment is expected to grow at the significant market share during the forecast period owing to the advancements in cloud technology which in turn increases demand for cloud billing. In addition, amongst end user, media and entertainment segment is witnessing a potential growth in the market due to the rising in the adoption of digital channels.

Types Covered: Metered Billing, Provisioning, Subscription Billing, Cloud Service Billing, Other Types

Deployment Models Covered: Platform as a Service (PaaS), Software as a Service (SaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)

Providers Covered: Telecom and Communication Service Providers, Managed Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers

Organization Sizes Covered: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium Enterprises

Applications Covered: Revenue Management, Account Management, Customer Management, Other Applications

End Users Covered: Retail, Public Sector and Utilities, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Media and Entertainment, Manufacturing, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Telecommunication and ITeS, Education, Other End Users.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud Billing Market Size

2.2 Cloud Billing Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud Billing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud Billing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud Billing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud Billing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud Billing Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud Billing Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud Billing Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud Billing Breakdown Data by End User

