Cloud GIS Market Emerging Trends, Technological Development and Forecast to 2025 | CartoDB, ESRI, Hexagon AB, Bing Maps, Zondy Cyber Group, Mapbox, Google (Google Maps)

Cloud computing technology has transformed the way one works. Though geographical information system (GIS) has been a late adopter of the cloud technology, the many benefits are compelling organizations to transform their geospatial functions to the cloud. Cloud-based tools are accessed for web-based geographic information system. Data generated through maps helps to analyze and optimize operations in real-time. On demand service of online maps, geospatial data and computing are some of the major drivers which help in surging the growth of cloud GIS market whereas data accuracy and efficient data management are the major concern which act as a restraining factor for this market. Integrating GIS and the Sensor devices will add new opportunities for this market in the coming years.

Some of the key players of Cloud GIS Market:

CartoDB, ESRI, Hexagon AB, Bing Maps, Zondy Cyber Group, Mapbox, OpenStreetMap Foundation, Google (Google Maps), Apple (Apple Maps) and GIS Cloud

The research report on Cloud GIS Market provides a comprehensive analysis of the market status and development trend, including types, applications, growth, opportunities, rising technology, competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. Cloud GIS Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Segmentation by Service Models:

Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS)

Segmentation by Deployment Models:

Private Cloud, Public Cloud, Community Cloud and Hybrid Cloud

Segmentation by Application:

Traffic Management, E-Commerce & Geo Targeted Advertising, Meteorological, Scientific Research and Others

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Cloud GIS Market Size

2.2 Cloud GIS Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Cloud GIS Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Cloud GIS Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Cloud GIS Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Cloud GIS Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Cloud GIS Sales by Product

4.2 Global Cloud GIS Revenue by Product

4.3 Cloud GIS Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Cloud GIS Breakdown Data by End User

