Compound Management Market Forecast, Marketing Channels, Major Industry Participants, and Strategies To 2027 with Top Key Players – Evotec, Icagen, Wuxi Apptec, TCG Lifesciences

Compound Management refers to the management of chemical libraries, including renewal of outdated chemicals, databases containing information, robotics involved in fetching chemicals and quality control of storage environment.

The Compound Management Market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising drug discovery activities, growing biopharmaceutical industry, rising trend in outsourcing compound, and growing bio banking sector. Nevertheless, large investments needed to establish compound management may restrict the growth of market during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the Compound Management market include,

Brooks Automation

Tecan

Hamilton Company

TTP Group

Labcyte

Biosero

Evotec

Icagen

Wuxi Apptec

TCG Lifesciences

The global Compound Management Market is segmented on the basis of Products & Services, Sample Type and End User. Based on Product & Services the market is segmented into Compound/Sample Management Products and Outsourcing Services. Compound/Sample Management Products, by Product & Services is further segmented into Instruments and Software. Based on Sample Type the market is segmented into Chemical Compounds and Biosamples. Based on End User the market is segmented into Pharmaceutical Companies, Biopharmaceutical Companies, CROs, Biobanks and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Compound Management market based on type, technique, application, and end user. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Compound Management market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Compound Management market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Compound Management market in these regions.

