Corporate Telephony Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast to 2027

Corporate Telephony refers to the electronic transmission of information between distant parties using various means such as landline phones, laptops, desktop, mobile phones and fax machines. This transmission can be in the form of voice, fax, etc. Various types of systems that are covered in this study include Private Branch Exchange system (PBX), Key System Unit (KSU) and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP). The healthcare sector is expected to show robust growth on account of the rapid adoption of the latest technologies for corporate telephony. The need for unified communication across enterprises is gaining traction and is likely to support the market growth over the coming years.

The corporate telephony market is anticipated to grow rapidly in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the development of the IP-PBX technology coupled with the increasing adoption among SMEs as well as large enterprises. Moreover, high demand from the government and healthcare sectors is further expected to fuel the market growth. However, data security and network infrastructure may hamper the growth of the corporate telephony market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the market is expected to showcase significant opportunity with growing demand from the BFSI and transportation sector over the coming years.

Corporate Telephony Market study by “The Insight Partners” provides details about the market dynamics affecting the market, Market scope, Market segmentation and overlays shadow upon the leading market players highlighting the favorable competitive landscape and trends prevailing over the years.

Leading Corporate Telephony Market Players:

Avaya Inc.

ALE International

Atos SE

Cisco

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Matrix Comsec

Microsoft

Mitel Networks Corp.

NEC Enterprise Solutions

SAMSUNG

