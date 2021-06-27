Cottonseed Treatment Market: Industry Outlook, Size & Forecast 2016-2022

Description

Due to increasing trends of agronomy, the demand for the development of high-quality seeds through genetically modified organisms gained significance. The seed treatment is where the seeds are treated with a chemical, antimicrobial prior to the planting. The pressure from regulatory requirements, climatic changes and increasing rate of crop rotation demanded for seed treatment that includes protection during germination period which supports early plant development and enhances tolerance towards climatic changes and crop insects at an early stage. Most of the Crop protection products contain toxic chemicals hence a lot of safety concerns are centered on it. By improving the quality of seed treatment products with low rates that offer ease of application gives a competitive advantage for the companies.In short, the simple formula for the secret of success in the future is the concept of innovation in seed treatment.

End-user/Technology

The world is moving towards the sustainable development and innovative agriculture farming practices. Biological agents are researched extensively to suit organic and sustainable farming. The agronomy trends opened the scope of research in innovative seed treatment products that not only takes care of environment and health hazards but also give farmers a good quality yield.

Market Dynamics:

The growth of the global cotton seed treatment is slower when compared to the other seed treatment product markets. The increasing awareness of the advantages of treating seeds together with Government initiatives in India and China is likely to drive the demand for seed treatment in Asia Pacific. The increasing population and the rise in demand for food and clothing pushed the prices of fertilizers and pesticides over the years. The relative flexible residue management using seed treatment drives the seed treatment markets across the globe.

Market Segmentation

The total market is split on the basis of:

Function:

Seed enhancement applications

Crop protection applications

Type:

Biological

Physical

Chemical

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America region remained the biggest market for the treatment of cotton seed market, though Asia Pacific region is likely to have the fastest CAGR growth. Many players in the cotton seed treatment industry are expected to invest in emerging markets for future prospects.

Opportunities

The increasing population of the world forecasts the demand for clothing in the future that impacts the cottonseed demand. The genetically customized seeds are treated across the world to cater the good yield. As the Government regulations impact the growth of this industry, Seed companies are investing in R&D on seed treatment for better progress in the markets.

Key Players

Some of the key players in this market space include BASF SE, DUPONT, BAYER CropScienceAG,Germains seed technology, Brettyoung Limited, NUFARM LTD, Valent USA Corporation, NOVOZYMES A/S, INTX Microbials LLC, Wolf TraxInc etc.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063970

