Crop Monitoring Technology Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Introduction

Precision farming is a modern agricultural technique consisting of observing, measuring and reacting to field variability in crops with the help of advanced technology.The field information can be gathered with the use of Crop Monitoring Technologies. It helps farmers to take better decisions by analyzing the available information of the changing field conditions. This ensures better efficiency, higher yield and productivity, and optimum usage of the available resources.

Some of the common application of Crop Monitoring Technology areyield and soil monitoring, Variable Rate Application, field and yield mapping, crop scouting, tractor navigation, pesticide spray monitoring etc.

End-user/Technology

The end-users of this technology are the farmers and farm managers. The most common precision farming technologies are global positioning system (GPS) guidance systems, sensors, GPS yield and soil monitors/maps, telematics,and variable-rate input application technologies (VRT).

Market Dynamics

The global crop monitoring technology in precision farming is expected to grow at a high pace because of emerging agro-based industries in order to satiate the food demand of exponential burgeoning population with limited available resources. The increasing awareness regarding the ecological impact of old farming techniques can also lead to the high growth rate in developing economies.

Market Segmentation

The market can be segmented on the basis of technology, components, application of technology, geography.

Technology: Global positioning system(GPS), GIS, remote sensing, Variable rate technologies (VRT).

Components: Control & automation systems, sensing & monitoring devices, and farm management systems.

Application: Yield monitoring, variable rate application, soil monitoring, crop scouting, field mapping, and others.

Geography: Specific areas or countries.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

North America and Europe house almost all of the top crop monitoring component manufacturerswhich enjoydominant market share.Asian countries and Latin countries, such as India, China, and Brazil,are also accepting this modern technology to deal with their low crop productivity and low yield.

Opportunities

Some of the key opportunities in the area are making this technology more user-friendly, economical and portable for its users because currently the technology is cost intensive, bulky and needs technicalknow-how to operate. The lack of penetration in Asian and Latin countries, coupled with the governmental initiatives, also creates an opportunity for crop monitoring equipment.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the market includeJohn Deere & Co, Ag Leader Technology, AgJunction Inc., CropMetrics LLC, Trimble Inc., AGCO Corporation and Raven Industries Inc.



This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides in-depth market segmentation that is derived from extensive product mapping exercises, macro-economic factors and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors are delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

