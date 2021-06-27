Crowdsourced Testing Market Analysis, Trends, Top Manufacturers, Share, Growth, Statistics, Opportunities & Forecast to 2027

Crowdsourced testing is a method of delegating testing tasks to community of expert testers present across geographies. These experts conduct testing and bring in demographic, knowledge and device diversity to discover defects that are hard to find during routine testing in a simulated environment. Crowdsourced testing is executed mainly to improve the quality of software production from the end-user’s perspective. The main advantages of this method are; diversity in terms of experience, knowledge, demography & devices; scalable crowd can be resized within a very short time based on the requirement; and extreme partnership between crowd testers and dedicated testing teams that leads to better test coverage, improved efficiency and shorter test cycles.

The key factor that is contributing to the growth of the crowdsourced testing market is the growing digital transformation owing to technological advancements. Further, the need to rapidly develop software and release it to the public as early as possible has led to significant adoption of crowdsourced testing services, which in turn is anticipated to boost the crowdsourced testing market growth. However, lack of control over what is being tested and inability to encourage the crowd to test untouched areas are few challenges for the market growth.

Leading Crowdsourced Testing Market Players:

Applause

Crowdsourced Testing SpA

Crowdsprint

Digivante

Global App Testing

Infosys Limited

MyCrowd, Inc.

Rainforest QA

Test IO

Testbirds

