Current and Future Scope of Postal Automation System Market | Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.4% to Reach US$ 1,547.21 million | Industry Analysis and Forecast Report by 2026

According to Publisher, the Global Postal Automation System Market is accounted for $812.52 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $1,547.21 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The increasing e-commerce industry, growing need for important mail and rising urbanizations are some of the key factors driving the market growth. In addition, the growth of the Internet of Postal Things (IOPT) provides ample opportunities for market growth. However, huge costs of initial investments and maintenance are hindering the market growth.

Companies Covered in this Report are:

Toshiba, Pitney Bowes, Siemens AG, Leonardo, Beumer Group, NEC, SOLYSTIC, Fives Group, Lockheed Martin, Interroll, Bowe Systec, Opex, National Presort (NPI), Bastian Solutions and Vanderlande Industries

Postal Automation is a matter of bringing mail quickly, reliably and economically from sender to recipient. One of the important tasks in postal automation is to locate destination address block (DAB) and to extract the pin-code from the address part. The long-range goal of postal automation is a continuous flow of the Mainstream. Postal Automation System can be used by enterprises to maintain a wide range of business decisions include product positioning or pricing ranging from operational to strategic.

By technology, Parcel Sorters segment is anticipated to have considerable market share during the forecast period owing to growing demand in postal industries. In automated parcel sorter, the sorting of a parcel is done on a diverse basis as per the requirement of the user. By geography, North America is expected to dominate the global market due to rising demand for automation and huge demand from diverse end user industries including BFSI, government, and others.

Components Covered:

– Software

– Services

– Hardware

Technologies Covered:

– Letter Sorters

– Mixed Mail Sorters

– Culler Facer Cancellers

– Flat Sorters

– Parcel Sorters

– Other Technologies

Applications Covered:

– Courier, Express, & Parcel

– Government Postal

Regions Covered:

– North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

– Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

