DataM Intelligence- USD 2726.2 million (2018) strong Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market to exhibit high growth

The Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market Value, by production from the Andrussow Process, was valued at $1455.8 million in 2018 with an estimated CAGR of 2.50% during the forecast period.

Increasing application of adiponitrile is a key driver for global HCN market as approximately 90% of HCN is used as a raw material for adiponitrile which is in-turn used in producing nylon 66 for fiber and plastic production.

Source- https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/hydrogen-cyanide-market

The Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market for Adiponitrile application was valued at $1368.6 million in 2018 with an estimated CAGR of 2.28% during the forecast period.

Geographical Share of the market for Hydrogen Cyanide

The Asia Pacific accounted for the highest market share in 2018. China accounted for the majority share of the market with 54%, followed by Japan and India with 11% and 9% of the total Asia-Pacific market, respectively.

The North America market is growing at a CAGR of 2.05% during the forecast period (2018-2026).

Hydrogen Cyanide Companies

Some of the key market players are Asahi Kasei, Ascend Performance Materials Operations LLC, Evonik Industries, Cornerstone Chemical Company, Sinopec, Bluestar Adisseo, BP Chemicals, Sumitomo Chemical, Dow-DuPont, INEOS Group Holdings S.A. and Taekwang Industrial Co., Ltd.

Companies are expanding their production capacities to meet increasing demand from consumers. Manufacturers are adopting by-product management and re-utilization strategies in their production lines in order to increase their revenues.

On August 01, 2018, Ascend Performance Materials, the largest fully integrated producer of nylon 6,6 resin, has purchased Britannia Techno Polymer.

Checkout the space below to gather a sample research report for free-

https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/hydrogen-cyanide-market

Following contents are contained in this report-

1. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market Methodolog

2. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market – Market Definition and Overview

3. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market – Executive Summary

4. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market – Market Dynamics

5. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market – Industry Analysis

6. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market – By Production Process

7. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market – By Application

8. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market – By Region

9. Global Market – Competitive Landscape

10. Company Profiles

11. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market – Premium Insights

12. Global Hydrogen Cyanide Market – Appendix