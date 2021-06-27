Digital English Language Learning Market Outlook to 2027 Study by Top Industry Players as Cambridge University Press, Cengage/National Geographic Learning, EF Education First, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Oxford University Press

Factors such as increasing adoption of the digital education system, implementation of advanced level English curriculum in schools, increasing number of immigrants for higher education are the key factors driving the global Digital English Language Learning market. Also, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players operating in the Digital English Language Learning market in the coming years.

The Global Digital English Language Learning Market was valued at US$ 3,247.4 Mn in 2018 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.2% to account for US$ 11,445.6 Mn by 2027.

Increasing Number of Candidates from Asian Countries Enrolling for Competitive Exams to Qualify for Education in Western Countries:

An increasing trend among the Asia Pacific students to enroll themselves in universities located in the western countries for higher education is driving the global digital English language market. Majority of the candidates from Asian countries especially India and China enroll themselves for Tests such as English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS), Graduate Record Examination (GRE), and Test of English for International Communication (TOEIC). The Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), International English Language Testing System (IELTS) are the tests conducted to assess a non-native candidate’s English fluency level.

Top Leading Digital English Language Learning Market Players: Babbel, Busuu Ltd, Cambridge University Press, Cengage Learning Holdings Ii, Inc, Duolingo, Ef Education First, Elsa, Corp, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, Mcgraw-Hill Education, Inc., Mondly, Macmillan (Springer Nature), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Oxford University Press, Pearson Plc, Rosetta Stone Inc, Sanako Corporation, Transparent Language, Vipkid, Voxy, Worddive Ltd.

Owing to the fact that, various schools, colleges and universities in India and China have adopted the digital English language learning technologies, and the trend of adoption of the same is consistently increasing. Various ELTs have also incorporated digital English language learning systems and technologies. This factor has impacted positively on the growth of digital English language learning market in recent years.

Leveraging on Advanced and Simplified Technologies in Order to Gain Students’ Interest towards Digital Education:

In developed countries such as the U.S. and the UK, the digital education system has gained immense popularity as the students in schools, universities and other institutions are much more aware of the technologies. However, in the Asia Pacific and MEA countries, students lag in relation to awareness of technology-driven learning. In the current scenario, several schools, universities, coaching institutions are implementing digital technologies in their classes. Attributing to the fact, the developers of digital educational platform developers are constantly upgrading their technologies in order to offer robust solutions, the adopters in the Asia Pacific are continuously upgrading their technologies.

Global Digital English Language Learning – Market Segmentation

By Product Type

• On-premise

• Cloud

By Business Type

• Business-to-Business

• Business-to-customer

By End-User

• Academic Learners

• Non-Academic Learners

