Digital Remittance Market Growing at a CAGR of 25.1% During Forecast Period 2019 to 2024 | Western Union, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM

Digital Remittance is an online service that lets people send money to friends and family living abroad, using a computer, smartphone or tablet. Migrant labor workforce is the most important drivers to promote global development. In the future, the blockchain technology will exert far-reaching influence on the remittance market. Most of the traditional bank, fintech, and other financial firms have researched and tested the blockchain technology used in remittance volume. In the same time, some companies like Ant Financial/Alipay, Coins.ph, Auxesis, Bitspark, Rebit, and Cashaa, have introduced their products in remittance. The global Digital Remittance market is valued at 1540 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 5890 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 25.1% between 2019 and 2024.

Leading Digital Remittance Market Players:

Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Services, PayPal/Xoom, TransferWise, WorldRemit, MoneyGram, Remitly, Azimo, TransferGo, InstaReM, TNG Wallet, Coins.ph, Toast, OrbitRemit, Smiles/Digital Wallet Corporation, Avenues India Pvt Ltd, FlyRemit, WeChat Payment, Ant Financial/Alipay

Digital Remittance Market report covers the present and past market scenarios, market development patterns, and is likely to proceed with a continuing development over the forecast period.

Market Segment by Type:

Banks Digital Remittance

Digital Money Transfer Operators

Market Segment by Applications:

Migrant Labor Workforce

Study Abroad and Travel

Small Businesses

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Digital Remittance Market Size

2.2 Digital Remittance Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Digital Remittance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Digital Remittance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Digital Remittance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Digital Remittance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Digital Remittance Sales by Product

4.2 Global Digital Remittance Revenue by Product

4.3 Digital Remittance Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Digital Remittance Breakdown Data by End User

