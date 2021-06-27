Digital Talent Acquisition Market Growth Forecast to 2027 with Top Prominent Players like Accenture, BrainStation, Cloudera, Databricks, IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, SAP SE

The digital talent acquisition platform help in the identification of skills needed in an employee by assigning them with related projects. Besides, several platforms are being created for up scaling digital talent skills of employees. A global shift is seen among the companies towards artificial intelligence and machine learning to gain an edge over competitors, due to this there is increasing dem and for up gradation of employee skills. Organizations are investing in advance training solutions to provide training in particular technology to the employees. Many organizations are utilizing AI for pre-hiring assessments for talent management solutions.

The research report also records the present market and its growth potentials in the given period of forecast. An exhaustive and professional outlook of the Global Digital Talent Acquisition Market research study report has been completed by industry professionals and presented in the most particular manner to present only the details that matter the most. The report puts explicit emphasis on the most dynamic information of the global market, gained with the assistance of industry-best analytical methods.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005958

Top Key Players: Accenture plc, BrainStation Inc., Cloudera, Inc., Databricks, Inc., IBM Corporation, MapR Technologies, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, inc., SAP SE, The Training Associates Corporation.

The digital talent acquisition market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period on account of technological advances and increasing innovations in the field of artificial intelligence and machine learning. However, a lack of awareness regarding the benefits of digital skills in talent acquisition is likely to hamper the growth of the digital talent acquisition market. Further, digitization initiatives in the developing countries by the government are expected to showcase substantial growth opportunities for the digital talent acquisition market in coming future.

This report provides comprehensive analysis of:

• Key market segments and sub-segments

• Evolving market trends and dynamics

• Changing supply and demand scenarios

• Quantifying market opportunities through market sizing and market forecasting

• Tracking current trends/opportunities/challenges

• Competitive insights

• Opportunity mapping in terms of technological breakthroughs

The global digital talent acquisition market is segmented on the basis of skill, training type, enterprise size, and industry vertical. Based on skill, the market is segmented as data management, web presentation, AI developers, and cloud computing & security. By training type, the market is segmented into internal and external. On the basis of the enterpise size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Based on industry vertical the market is classified as BFSI, telecom & IT, manufacturing, logistics, services, government & defense, and others.

Get Reasonable Discount on this Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005958

The reports cover key developments in the online travel market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players.

Reason to Buy

– Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global digital talent acquisition Market

– Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

– The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the digital talent acquisition Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

– Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

– Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

– Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Purchase Copy of this Report with Full customization @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005958