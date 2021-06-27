Direct Carrier Billing Market Key Vendors Analysis, Significant Growth in Future and Regional Analysis – Forecast to 2025 | Bango plc, Boku, Centili Limited, Digital Turbine, DIMOCO

Increasing consumers for digital content is the key driver bolstering the growth of direct carrier billing market. As customers who do not have access to the basic payment services such as credit or banks accounts can use direct carrier billing method to make purchases. Moreover, the rising number of mobile subscribers is another significant factor propelling the growth of direct carrier billing market. However, factors such as unfavorable government & taxation policy regimes may act the major restraining factor to the direct carrier billing market growth.

The global direct carrier billing market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading direct carrier billing market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The List of Companies

1. Bango plc

2. Boku, Inc.

3. Centili Limited

4. Digital Turbine

5. DIMOCO

6. DOCOMO Digital

7. Gemalto

8. Infomedia Ltd.

9. NTH Mobile

10. txtNation

The global direct carrier billing market is segmented on the basis of end – user into apps and games, online media, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global direct carrier billing market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia – Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). The direct carrier billing market by each region is later sub – segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the direct carrier billing market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and SAM after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the direct carrier billing market in these regions.

