Drug (Medicine) Dispenser Market is expected to register a robust CAGR by 2021 & Top Key Players are Koninklijke Philips N.V., MedMinder Systems Inc., Medication Solutions LLC & e-pill LLC

Recent report published by research nester titled “Global Drug (Medicine) Dispenser Market Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2021″ delivers detailed overview of the global drug (medicine) dispenser market in terms of market segmentation by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global drug (medicine) dispenser market is segmented into application such as hospitals, pharmacies and homecare. Among these segments, homecare segment is expected to grow at maximum pace during the forecast period. The rise of the homecare segment is backed by the increasing demand for drug (medicine) dispenser by patients who have to response to drugs on daily basis and especially by patients who have memory deficiencies. However, it can be used in hospitals and pharmacies also to reduce chances of medication error.

Global drug (medicine) dispenser market is expected to register a robust CAGR over the forecast period. Moreover, the global drug (medicine) dispenser market is expected to reach at notable revenue by the end of 2021. Factor such as technological advancements in medical devices and increasing geriatric population across the globe are expected to be the dynamic factors behind the growth of this segment during the forecast period.

The North America segment by region accounted for major share of global drug (medicine) dispenser market in 2015. Moreover, North America drug (Medicine) dispenser is poised to display substantial growth during the forecast period owing to a number of factors such as swelled disposable income, high spending on healthcare and increasing adoption of advanced medical devices in this region.

Increased Geriatric Population

Factors such as increasing older population and rising incidence of age-related memory weakness are anticipated to fuel the demand for drug (medicine) dispenser over the forecast period. Furthermore, drug (medicine) dispenser helps aged people to maintain their regular medication and avoid any medication error. This factor is envisioned to escalate the growth of Drug (Dispenser) Market in Future.

Technological Advancements in Medical Devices

Demand for automated medication dispensing system is increasing due to its advantages such as prevention of medication error, easy controlling and better customization. Additionally, swift advancements in healthcare technologies and concerns regarding patient’s health and medication in hospitals is also increasing the demand for drug (medicine) dispenser in hospitals which in turn likely to foster the growth of global drug (medicine) dispenser market over the forecast period.

Although, high repair and maintenance cost of advanced medication dispenser and slow adoption rate in under developed countries are some of the factors that are likely to obstruct the growth of the drug (medicine) dispenser market in the near future.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global drug (medicine) dispenser market which includes company profiling of Koninklijke Philips N.V., MedMinder Systems Inc., Medication Solutions LLC, e-pill LLC, Care- Fusion Corp., Kirby Lester, OmniCell Inc, McKesson Corp, Amerisource Bergen Corp and Health-Robotics SRL. The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global drug (medicine) dispenser market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

