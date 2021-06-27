Ear Infection Treatment Market Value Chain, Factor Analysis, Region and Forecasts Till 2023

Market Highlights

An ear infection is invasion of the ear tissue by bacteria or virus causing pain, inflammation and fluid build-up in the ear. Most ear infections are acute affecting for a short duration but chronic ear infections can cause permanent damage to the middle and inner ear.

Infants younger than 6 months have higher chances of infection accompanied by a fever higher than 102°F and severe ear pain. According to the healthline, middle ear infections occur in 80 % of children by the time they reach age three. Swimmer’s ear is a common outer ear infection affecting approximately 0.4 million healthcare visits annually in the United States.

The developments in the surgery segment, such as minimal invasive laparoscopy surgery, is driving the global ear infection treatment market. The drug segment is, however, suffering from market fragmentation, which has put pressure on the price margins. The loss of patents and the rise of counterfeited drugs has also restricted the market growth. The other market constrains are high cost of surgery and complications of the surgery. Market development represents the best strategy for the market growth. The market is expected to witness exponential growth over the review period owing to minimal invasive surgical procedures.

Product development represents the best strategy for dominating the market as surgery is the definitive treatment for high ear infection treatment market. The advent of minimally invasive treatment and diagnostic techniques such as computed tomography has changed the market landscape to a large extent. Miniaturization of surgical instruments and development of minimal invasive treatment such as robotic laparoscopy is expected to drive the future market in the developed regions of North America and Europe. Cost of the product will be a decisive factor in the developing regions such as Asia Pacific and especially Africa. The growing demand for better and minimally invasive surgical procedures is the greatest unmet need of the market.

Global Ear Infection Treatment Market Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are

American Diagnostic Corp

Pfizer

Heine USA

Guromed USA

Welch Allyn

Torque Pharma

Medtronic

Intersect ENT

Olympus Corporation

Grace Medical

Regional Analysis

The Americas account for a significant market share owing to extensive volume of surgeries performed and high expenditure on the healthcare. Additionally, the fastest uptake of new products and surgical procedures in the US drives the ear infection treatment market. Furthermore, concentration of the major healthcare and medical device companies in the developed countries of this region coupled with large insurance penetration is adding fuel to the market growth. Moreover, huge amount of funds, that are spent annually on the U.S. healthcare which accounts to 16% of the total GDP, is also responsible for increasing the sales of in the global ear infection market..

Europe is the second largest market in the world due to high income and strong healthcare penetration. European market growth is led by countries such as Germany and France. The UK is expected to be the fastest growing market over the assessment period. Germany leads in Europe due to a well-established medical devices industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to grow rapidly; China and India are likely to lead this market due to fast growing healthcare sector and large unmet needs over the forecast period. South East Asian countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia are projected to contribute highly to the market growth. The growing penetration of healthcare insurance in the Asia Pacific region is expected to drive the ear infection treatment market in this region.

Gulf nations such as Saudi Arabia and the UAE are estimated to drive the Middle East & African market. Other Middle East nations to watch out for are Kuwait, Jordan, Egypt and Iran. The African region is expected to witness a moderate growth owing to poor economic and political conditions, and poor healthcare development.

Segmentation

The Global Ear Infection Treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type, pathogen diagnosis, treatment, and end user.

Based on the type, the market has been segmented as outer ear, middle ear, inner ear.

Based on the pathogen, the market has been segmented as bacteria, virus and others.

Based on the diagnosis, the market has been segmented as hearing test, microbial test, otoscopy and tympanometry, computerized tomography (CT), other.

Based on the treatment, the market has been segmented as surgery, drugs, and others.

Based on the end user, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research, and others.

