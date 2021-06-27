Europe Accounts for the Second Largest Market Share in Central Venous Catheters Market

The global Central venous catheters market was worth $XX million in 2018 and is forecasted to reach $XX million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

Global Central Venous Catheters Market Drivers

The major drivers fueling the growth of the market are high prevalence of cancer and chronic diseases, especially in geriatric patients, technical advancements and rise in adoption of antimicrobial catheters on a large scale.

According to WHO the number of new cases is expected to rise by around 70% by 2030. Administration of chemotherapy drugs are more efficient with the help of central venous catheters, and there is a rise in adoption of antimicrobial catheters by cancer patients globally.

Global Central Venous Catheters Market Segmentation

The global central venous catheters market can be segmented by property type as Antimicrobial coated and Non-antimicrobial coated, by product type as Tunneled and Non-tunneled, by design type as Single-Lumen, Double-Lumen, Triple-Lumen and Multi-Lumen, by material composition type as soft and rigid, by application type as Jugular Vein Cannulation, Subclavian Vein Cannulation and Femoral Vein Cannulation and by end-user as hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and specialty clinics.

Antimicrobial central venous catheters accounted for more than 30% of the market share in 2018. These catheters are impregnated with antimicrobial agents.

Global Central Venous Catheters Market Regional Analysis

Geographically, the global Central Venous Catheters market is divided into North America, Europe, South America, Asia-Pacific and the Middle East and Africa.

North America is the leading market for central venous catheters and accounted for major revenue share of more than 40%. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, national expenditures for cancer treatment in the U.S. was nearly US$ 125 billion in 2010 and is estimated to reach US$ 156 billion by 2020. The reasons are improved medical facilities and greatly developed healthcare infrastructure and rising occurrence of cancer, cardiovascular, end-stage renal diseases and growing geriatric population. According to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018, about 150 million intravenous catheters were purchases in the US out of which 5 million were used by oncology patients.

Europe accounts for the second largest market of central venous catheters and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.62% over the period of forecast. The market is rising because of the increased occurrence of cases of cardiac and cancer-related diseases along with well-developed healthcare infrastructure including advanced machines and equipment. According to WHO, in 2017, about 27% of the population aged over 65 years in Europe had at least one chronic disorder, and 27% of the population from same age group has two chronic disorders, and 29% of the population has three or more chronic disorders.

Global Central Venous Catheters Market Key players

Some of the major key players in the global central venous catheters market are AngioDynamics, B.Braun, Becton Dickinson Company, C.R. Bard, Edwards Lifesciences, Medtronic Plc, Teleflex, Terumo Corporation and Smiths medical.

