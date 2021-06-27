Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market: : Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast to 2025

Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Overview:

Industrial plugs & sockets are devices, which are used to connect electrical equipment and the power source. They prevent accidental or deliberate mismatching of plugs. These industrial plugs & sockets avoid electrical connections that are not compatible in terms of current, polarity, voltage frequency, and type of use. Products, such as plugs, connectors, interlocked socket outlets, switch disconnectors, distribution board equipped with IEC sockets, and other types of products such as phase inverter plugs, phase inverter surface inlets, and auxiliary contacts, are analyzed in the report.

Access this report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30833

The power generation industry accounts for the highest market share in the European industrial plugs & sockets market due to the extensive use of disconnect switch and distribution boards in power generation and transmission utilities. According to the Eurostat, the total net electricity generation in European Union (EU) was 3.10 million GWh in 2016, and almost half of the net electricity generated in the EU in 2016 came from combustible fuels. However, in 2017, about 30% of the total power generation in Europe came from renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, biomass, and hydro, while 25.6% of the total power was generated from nuclear energy. According to a research conducted by the U.S.

Energy Information Administration, renewable energy and nuclear power are the world’s fastest growing energy sources, each of which is expected to growth at 2.5% every year. Therefore, government and environmental agencies in the Europe are contributing to the cost to install renewable energy sources such as solar and wind energy. As a result, Europe is set to remain the second largest wind power market between 2018 and 2019, followed by North America. This development provides lucrative opportunities, especially in the renewable power generation industry for the players operating in the industrial plugs & sockets market.

Europe industrial plugs & sockets market is segmented based on product, end user, and country. On the basis of product, the market is characterized into plugs, connectors, interlocked socket outlets, switch disconnectors, distribution board equipped with IEC sockets, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into automotive, oil & gas, power generation, chemical & pharmaceutical, marine, entertainment, construction, food & beverages, manufacturing, and aerospace & defense. Based on country, the market is analyzed across Italy, Spain, France, UK, Dach, Benelux, North Europe, East Europe, and Others.

The major players operating in the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market are Mennekes Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, PC Electric GmbH, Bals Elektrotechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Scame Group, Palazzoli Group, Marechal Electric Group, Schneider Electric S.E., ABB Group, Eaton Corporation PLC, Legrand SA, KATKO, and Lovato Electric S.p.A.

These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships, to strengthen their market reach and retain their position in the market.

Complete Report Details @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30833

Key Benefits for Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market:

This study includes the analytical depiction of the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information regarding the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed for the period 2017?2025 to highlight the financial competency of the Europe industrial plugs & sockets market.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the market.

Europe Industrial Plugs & Sockets Market Segmentation:

By Product

Plugs

Connectors

Interlocked Socket Outlets

Switch Disconnectors

Distribution Board Equipped with IEC Sockets

Others

By End User

Automotive

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Chemical & Pharmaceutical

Marine

Entertainment

Construction

Food and Beverage

Manufacturing

Aerospace & Defense

By Country

Italy

Spain

France

UK

Dach

Benelux

North Europe

East Europe

Others

Get more information, Ask for free sample copy of this @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=30833

Contact Us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Varda

URL: www.reportocean.com

email: [email protected]