Feed Acidifiers Market Size, Share, Demand, Opportunity, Outlook, Trends, Revenue, Future Growth Opportunities By 2016-2022

Description

Feed acidifiers is a segment consisting explicitly consisting of organic acids for nutritional and preserving purposes. Acidifiers added to the feed lower the pH of the feed, thus, helping activation of some of the enzymes, preventing the animals from diseases and helping proper blending of the need ingredients. Tremendous population growth over the years, growing demand for proteins worldwide and growing awareness about animal health and nutrition has helped this emerging segment of the animal feed gain importance.

Market Dynamics:

Growing industrialization of the meat industry and a rising trend of natural and organic meat products. The Global animal feed additives market has witnessed ban on several antibiotics and multi vitamins by regulatory agencies FDA, USDA and REACH. Discontinuation of these feed additives has further elevated penetration of acidifiers in the feed market over the past few years. This has helped the penetration of feed acidifiers further in the market. The growing awareness regarding the benefits of many feed additives, especially in the cattle and swine feed segments, such as improvement in protein and energy digestibility, reducing microbial competition with the host for nutrients, reducing endogenous nitrogen losses and by reducing production of ammonia and other growth-depressing microbial metabolites. The organic acids used are also known to regulate the levels of many bacteria, like Listeria monocytogenes, Pseudomonas maltophilia, Thiobacillus Novellus, Staphylococcus aureus, Streptococcus pyrogenes, Streptococcus pneumoniae, E. coli and Clostridium kluyveri in the body, reducing the pathological damages caused by them. The introduction of acidifier substitutes, such as micro flora enhancers, peptides and herbal products has hindered the growth of the market, to some extent.

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of acid type, the market has been classified into fumaric acid, Propionic acid, lactic acid, and formic acid. Propionic acid has the largest market share. An abundant supply of propionic acid and easy handling is responsible for its popular use. Growing awareness regarding the added benefits of fumaric acid on the final compound feed has made it popular amongst the manufacturers, making it the fastest growing segment in the market. On the basis of animal type, the market is classified into poultry, cattle, swine and fish. The Poultry segment leads the market, followed by cattle and swine segments.

Geographical Analysis:

The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share, followed by North America and Europe. China and India are the prime consumers of feed acidifiers in the Asia-Pacific region. In Europe, Spain, Russia, Germany and France are the prime markets. Brazil leads the Latin American market, in terms of volume, followed by Mexico. Technological advancements and rapid industrialization of the meat business have tremendously raised the demand of acidifiers in countries like Vietnam and Indonesia.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the industry include Impextraco, BASF SE, Novus International, ADDCON GmbH, Kemin Industries, Kemira OYJ, and Perstorp AB.

Procure this Market Intelligence Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063974

