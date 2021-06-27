Feed Carotenoids Market Analysis Reports Revenue Growth Globally During The Forecast Period 2016-2022

Description

The pigments which produce red, orange and yellow colours in food products are called Carotenoids. These Carotenoids have health benefits such as prevention of prostate cancer.

End-User/Technology

The end users of Carotenoids are cosmetic industry, pharmaceutical industry, healthcare industry, organic food industry, aquafeed industry, poultry industry etc.

Market Dynamics

In 2016 the global Feed Carotenoids market was valued at US$ 1.24 bn and it is expected to be at US$ 1.53 bn by 2021 with a CAGR of 3.78% for the forecast period 2016-2021.

Market Segmentation

The global Feed Carotenoids market is segmented on the basis of type, production, application, formulation and geographical region.

On the basis of type: Beta-carotene, Canthaxanthin, Astaxanthin, Lutein, Zeaxanthin, Lycopene and others.

Download and Get Sample PDF File of this Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063980



On the basis of production: Algae route, Chemical synthesis, Fermentation and Extraction from botanical material.

On the basis of application: Cosmetics, Food, Supplements, Feed, and Pharmaceuticals.

On the basis of formulation: Beadlets, emulsions, powders and oil suspensions.

On the basis of geographical region: Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, North America and Rest of the World.

Regional/Geographic Analysis

As per the records of 2015, Europe was the leader in market share with North America at second and Asia Pacific at third position respectively.

Opportunities

The drivers of global Feed Carotenoids market are hike in compound and pelleted feed consumption, increase in seafood consumption, booming aquafeed industry, high technology adoption in poultry industry, increasing use of Carotenoids in pharmaceutical.

Key Players

The big companies in global Feed Carotenoids market are Chr. Hansen A/S, BASF SE, Kemin Industries, Inc., Royal DSM N.V., FMC Corporation, and Cyanotech Corporation.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Procure this Market Intelligence Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10063980

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

View Source: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/feed-carotenoids-market-analysis-reports-revenue-growth-globally

About Kenneth Research

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email:[email protected]

Phone:+1 313 462 0609