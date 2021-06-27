Fitness Tracker Market Is Expected to Exhibit an Upward Growth Trend Across World

Global Fitness Tracker Market, By Age Group (Adult’s Fitness Tracker, Children’s Fitness Tracker), By Product Type (Activity Monitors, Smart Watches, Smart Clothing), By Wearing Type (Handwear, Legwear, Headwear and Others (Torsowear, Clothwear etc.)), By Sales Channel (Online Sales, Retail Sales), By Application (Heart Rate Tracking, Sleep Measurement Tracking, Glucose Measurement Tracking, Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking), By End-users (Sports, Hospitals and diagnosis center, Others) – Forecast 2023

Market Scenario:

The global fitness tracker market can be bifurcated as age group, product type, wearing type, sales channel, application, end-users and region. On the basis of age group, the market can be segmented as adult’s fitness tracker, children’s fitness tracker. Out of these, adult’s fitness tracker accounted for the largest market share majorly due to high demand from young generation. Based on product type, the market is segmented into activity monitors, smart watches, and smart clothing. The wearing type segment of the fitness tracker market is segmented into handwear, legwear, headwear and others (torsowear, clothwear etc.). Online sales and retail sales are the sales channels of the Fitness Tracker Market. The applications covered by the fitness tracker include heart rate tracking, sleep measurement tracking, glucose measurement tracking, sports, running, and cycling tracking. Sports, hospitals and diagnosis center, others are the end-users of this market. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.

The factors contributing to the growth of the fitness tracker market are growing adoption of technology, rising popularity towards smart gadgets and benefits of fitness trackers.

Furthermore, factors such as user-friendly devices and increasing health awareness are expected to boost the growth of the fitness tracker market over the forecast period, 2019-2023. However, high cost of the devices and continuous change in technology or product advancement are the factors hampering the growth of the overall market.

The global fitness tracker market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The fitness tracker market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors.

The global fitness tracker market is expected to reach approximately USD 15.88 billion by the end of 2023 with 13.02% CAGR during forecast period 2019-2023.

Key Players

The key players in the global fitness tracker market include- Apple Inc., Fitbit, Samsung, Garmin, Suunto, Jawbone, Casio, Polar, Nike, Adidas, Misfit Wearable, Inc., Xiaomi and Nokia among others.

Regional Analysis

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S., Canada and Mexico among others. The reason is attributed to growing demand for high-end technology solutions and growing health awareness. However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2019-2023.

Segments:

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of fitness tracker into age group, product type, wearing type, sales channel, application, end-users and region.

By Age Group

Adult’s Fitness Tracker

Children’s Fitness Tracker

By Product Type

Activity Monitors

Smart Watches

Smart Clothing

By Wearing Type

Handwear

Legwear

Headwear

Others (Torsowear, clothwear etc.)

By Sales Channel

Online Sales

Retail Sales

By Application

Heart Rate Tracking

Sleep Measurement Tracking

Glucose Measurement Tracking

Sports, Running, Cycling Tracking

By End-users

Sports

Hospitals and diagnosis center

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest Of The World

Intended Audience:

Diagnosis center

Healthcare Institutes

Fitness Trainers

Fitness Centers

Research & Development

Software Companies

Hardware Companies

