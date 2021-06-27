Flame Retardant Chemicals Market is Growing at a CAGR of 6.2% During the Forecast Period

Global flame retardants market is growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019-2026 owing to its increasing applications in various end-user industries such as building & construction, electrical & electronics, and plastic industry.

In addition, increasing fire safety regulations in countries such as Japan, Germany, the United States, and developing countries will drive the market for flame retardants soon.

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Segmentation

Flame retardants market is segmented based on chemistry such as aluminum trihydroxide, brominated, antimony oxides, chlorinated, organophosphorus, and others. Aluminium hydroxide is the most significant single flame retardant at a 34% share. Second is the halogenated flame retardant systems comprising brominated and chlorinated products which are commonly used together with the synergist antimony trioxide, in total 27%.

The report segments the geographies by regions, which include North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the leading market for flame retardants, followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a higher pace owing to increasing safety concerns and growth of various end-use industries in the developing economies in the region.

Flame Retardant Chemicals Market Competitive Analysis

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. The report profiles the following companies, which includes Albemarle, Clariant AG, Lanxess SA, Chemtura, Huber Engineered Materials, and BASF SE.

