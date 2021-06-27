Flexible Packaging Market Analysis, Growth and Future Forecast To 2022

Summary

Global Flexible Packaging Market: By Material (Plastic, Paper, Aluminum), Products (Pouches, Bags, Wraps), Printing Technology (Flexography, Digital Printing), Application (Pharmaceutical, Food & Beverages, Personal Care) And Region – Forecast Till 2022

Flexible Packaging Market – Overview

Flexible packaging is a rapidly growing segment in the global packaging industry, and it integrates the best qualities of plastic film, aluminum foil, and paper to offer a wide range of protective properties. It can take the shape of a bag, pouch, or any part of a package whose shape can be readily changed. Such packaging is used for various products in consumer as well as industrial applications to protect, market, and distribute a variety of products.

According to the MRFR analysis, the flexible packaging market is swelling at a rapid pace and is anticipated to increase significantly over the forecast period. The global flexible packaging market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.92% during the estimated period (2017-2023).

Get Free Sample Copy with Table Of Content @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1151

The flexible packaging market is compelled by several factors such as increased consumption of packed and wrapped foods & beverages. Moreover, environmental benefits of flexible packaging are also stimulating the growth of the market.

Key Players

Amcor Limited (Victoria), Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH (Austria), Mondi Group (Johannesburg), Sealed Air Corporation (North Carolina), Sonoco Products Company (U.S.), Coveris Holdings S.A. (U.S.), Huhtamaki Group (Finland), Bemis Company Inc. (U.S.) and Ampac Holdings LLC (U.S.) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the global flexible packaging market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Flexible packaging Market – Competitive Analysis

Flexible packaging market appears to be highly fragmented and competitive owning to the presence of numerous large and small players active in regional market. The key strategies traced from the analysis of recent developments of the key players include Product Launch, Agreement & Partnership, Acquisition and expansion. Strategic partnerships between Key players support the growth and expansion plans of the key players during the forecast period. On the product and sales side, companies are investing in innovation/R&D, brand building, and fostering strong relationships with customers to support their competitive position.

Manufacturers operating in the market strive to deliver innovative solutions that improve the design and manufacturing processes of business around the world. Focusing upon the competitive edge, manufacturers strive to develop products that can deliver optimal adhesion, convenience and reliability. Utilizing their international and regional presence, these manufacturers assure their customers with the consistency in product & service quality.

Flexible Packaging Market Segmentation

For the purpose of the study, the market has been segmented based on material, product, technology, and application. On the basis of the types, the market is segmented into pouches, bags, wraps, and others. The pouches segment accounted for the largest, 36.46% share of the market in 2016, with a market value of USD 85.45 billion and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.95% during the forecast period. It is most widely used flexible packaging products. It is available in different types such as stand up pouches, retort pouches, and pillow pouches. The stand-up pouches are displaying high growth rate due to high barrier properties against moisture and oxygen coupled with low material usage and cost-effective properties. Bags segment was the second-largest market valued at USD 75.79 billion in 2016.

On the basis of the technology, the market is segmented into flexography, digital printing, and others. Flexography segment accounted for the largest market share of 45.54% in 2016, with a market value of USD 10.6.72 billion and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.59% during the forecast period. It is a traditional method of printing and is used across various type of substrate, including corrugated cardboard, cellophane, plastic, and metallic film.

Based on the application, the market is segmented into food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, personal Care, and others. The food & beverages segment dominates the global flexible packaging market with 38.16% share in 2016, in terms of value. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period. Increase in population along with disposable income in countries such as China, India, and Brazil, has led to a growth in the demand for good quality packaged food.

Flexible packaging Market – Regional Analysis

The global Flexible packaging market by region has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the world. This market has seen a substantial growth over the past few years and it has been experienced that the market will remain on the same growth level till forecast period. Among the regions covered, Asia-Pacific has accounted the largest market for Flexible packaging market followed by Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific region is comprised of countries such as China, India, and Japan, which are the leading exporters of goods to various parts of the world. The increasing exports from these countries is leading to the growth of the flexible packaging market. The booming e-commerce market in the region is also contributing to the growth of the flexible packaging market. The e-commerce market is boosted by the increasing internet penetration.

Industry News

On October 2016, Coveris launched Nextrus Boneless Shrink bags so as to offer innovation in sustainability and performance of the products.

In 2016, Hutamaki acquired FIOMO who is a manufacturer of flexible packaging foils and labels. By acquiring FIOMO, Hutamaki would expand its flexible packaging manufacturing in Europe and will be able to offer high quality off-set printing capabilities.

On April 29, 2016, Bemis Company Inc. acquired medical device packaging operation of SteriPack Group. This acquisition will diversify their presence in Ireland as well as packaging production assets in Malaysia and the U.S.

On 1st December 2015, Flair Flexible Packaging Corporation acquired NuPack Corporation (NuPack), so as to strengthen the flair’s approach in integrated supplier in the industry

Access Full Report With TOC And Figures @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/flexible-packaging-market-1151

About Market Research Future

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Contact

Market Research Future

Phone: +1646 845 9312