Functional Foods Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2019 – 2025

Global Functional Foods Industry

New Study On “2018-2025 Functional Foods Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report studies the global Functional Foods market status and forecast, categorizes the global Functional Foods market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and other regions (India, Southeast Asia).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Nestle

General Mills

Danone

Dean Foods

PepsiCo

Coca-Cola

Pfizer

GSK

Herbalife

Arla

Champion Nutrition

Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

Kellogg

Abbott Nutrition

BASF

Bayer HealthCare

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Functional Dairy

Functional Bakery & Cereal

Functional Fats & Oils

Functional Meat, Fish & Eggs

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Children

Adult

Aged

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze and study the global Functional Foods capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);

Focuses on the key Functional Foods manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Functional Foods Market Research Report 2018

1 Functional Foods Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Functional Foods

1.2 Functional Foods Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Functional Foods Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Functional Foods Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Functional Dairy

1.2.3 Functional Bakery & Cereal

1.2.5 Functional Fats & Oils

1.2.6 Functional Meat, Fish & Eggs

Other

1.3 Global Functional Foods Segment by Application

1.3.1 Functional Foods Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Children

1.3.3 Adult

1.3.4 Aged

1.4 Global Functional Foods Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Functional Foods Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Functional Foods (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Functional Foods Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Functional Foods Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Functional Foods Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Functional Foods Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Functional Foods Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Functional Foods Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Functional Foods Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Functional Foods Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Functional Foods Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Functional Foods Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Functional Foods Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Functional Foods Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Functional Foods Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Functional Foods Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Functional Foods Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Functional Foods Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Functional Foods Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Functional Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Functional Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Functional Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Functional Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Functional Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Functional Foods Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Functional Foods Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Functional Foods Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Functional Foods Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Functional Foods Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Functional Foods Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Functional Foods Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Functional Foods Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Functional Foods Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Functional Foods Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Nestle

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Nestle Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 General Mills

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 General Mills Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Danone

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Danone Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Dean Foods

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Dean Foods Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 PepsiCo

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 PepsiCo Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Coca-Cola

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Coca-Cola Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Pfizer

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Pfizer Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 GSK

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 GSK Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Herbalife

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Herbalife Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Arla

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Functional Foods Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Arla Functional Foods Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Champion Nutrition

7.12 Archer Daniels Midland (ADM)

7.13 Kellogg

7.14 Abbott Nutrition

7.15 BASF

7.16 Bayer HealthCare

Continued….

