Gene Therapy Market Outlook To 2025- bluebird bio, uniQure, AveXis, Vineti, Solid Biosciences, Spark Therapeutics, Sangamo Therapeutics, And Others

“Global Gene Therapy Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the gene therapy industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global gene therapy market with detailed market segmentation by cell type, application, and geography. The global gene therapy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Gene Therapy market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)Gene therapy is introduction of DNA into a patient to treat a genetic disease or a disorder. The newly inserted DNA contains a correcting gene to correct the effects of disease causing mutations. Gene therapy is promising treatment for the genetic diseases and also includes cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy. Gene therapy is suitable treatment for the infectious diseases, inherited disease and cancer.

List of Companies:

Sangamo Therapeutics,

bluebird bio,

uniQure N.V.,

AveXis,

Vineti,

Solid Biosciences.,

Spark Therapeutics,

CHIMERON BIO,

RENOVA THERAPEUTICS,

HORAMA S.A.,

And Other

The growth of the gene therapy market is regulated due to various reason which includes the rapid involvement of synthetically modified gene to treat various diseases, it helps in designing the personalized medicine, rise in the research and development of the gene therapy among the others. The gene therapy requires less doses of medicines and is one time treatment, this factor is likely to show growth opportunity for gene therapy market in coming near future.

Gene therapy market is segmented based on type as, somatic gene therapy and germline gene therapy. The application segment is classified as genetic disorder, cancer, neurological disorder and others. The cancer segment is expected to grow in coming years as the need of gene correction is must as the gene corrector is introduced to produce a another gene or to inhibit the expression of another gene or to disturb the activity of another gene.

Regional Framework

North America is anticipated to dominate the gene therapy market in the global scenario owing to various factors such as reimbursement services, technological developments in the biotechnology industry and increasing research activities. Europe is the second largest market for the gene therapy as the various innovation are being done in this region. In 2016, European Union approved Zalmoxis for the treatment of leukemia. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region as the studies are taking rapid pace for the biotechnological industry and increase in cardiovascular disease.. Owing to these factors the market are likely to propel the growth of the market for gene therapy market in coming future.

The report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gene therapy market based on cell type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall gene therapy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

