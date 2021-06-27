Gene Therapy Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Top Leaders Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., uniQure N.V., AveXis, Vineti, Solid Biosciences., Spark Therapeutics

The Gene Therapy Market report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global gene therapy market based on cell type, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall gene therapy market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The growth of the gene therapy market is regulated due to various reason which includes the rapid involvement of synthetically modified gene to treat various diseases, it helps in designing the personalized medicine, rise in the research and development of the gene therapy among the others. The gene therapy requires less doses of medicines and is one time treatment, this factor is likely to show growth opportunity for gene therapy market in coming near future.

Gene therapy is introduction of DNA into a patient to treat a genetic disease or a disorder. The newly inserted DNA contains a correcting gene to correct the effects of disease causing mutations. Gene therapy is promising treatment for the genetic diseases and also includes cystic fibrosis and muscular dystrophy. Gene therapy is suitable treatment for the infectious diseases, inherited disease and cancer.

The gene therapy market is segmented based on type as, somatic gene therapy and germline gene therapy. The application segment is classified as genetic disorder, cancer, neurological disorder and others. The cancer segment is expected to grow in coming years as the need of gene correction is must as the gene corrector is introduced to produce a another gene or to inhibit the expression of another gene or to disturb the activity of another gene.

The report also includes the profiles of key gene therapy manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., bluebird bio, Inc., uniQure N.V., AveXis, Vineti, Solid Biosciences., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., CHIMERON BIO, RENOVA THERAPEUTICS, and HORAMA S.A.

