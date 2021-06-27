Genotyping Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Top Leaders Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., General Electric Company

The Genotyping Market report provides a detailed overview on the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global genotyping market based on product & services, technology, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall genotyping market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The growth of the genotyping market is driven due to the key factors such as increase in the SNP genotyping which is used for the drug development procedures, there is increase in the genome analysis and genotyping for the animal and agriculture industry. The demand for genotyping may lead opportunities for developing cost effective genotyping services by the leading players.

Genotyping is a process used to define the genetic makeup of an organism. This process categorizes genetic variations by comparing an individual’s sequence against a wild-type location sequence to study single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP). SNP is present in both the coding and non-coding regions of a gene and is one of the most collective types of variants; it is represented as a single nucleotide mutation within a DNA sequence.

The report also includes the profiles of key genotyping manufacturing companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years. Some of the key players influencing the market F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Agilent Technologies, QIAGEN, ThermoFisher Scientific Inc, Illumina, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies., Intellia Therapeutics, Inc., Beckman Coulter, Inc., General Electric Company, and Fluidigm.

The genotyping market is segmented based on product & services as, kits & reagent, instruments and software and services. The technology segment is segmented as sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, capillary electrophoresis, microarray and others. The application segment is classified as diagnostic research, pharmacogenomics and others. The sequencing segment is expected to grow in coming years as the need of sequencing is high for diagnostic research.

North America is anticipated to dominate the genotyping market in the global scenario owing to various technological developments in the healthcare industry and rising research activities. Europe is the second largest market for the genotyping. Asia Pacific market is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period as the biotechnological industry is growing rapidly due to the funds provided by the governments.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

