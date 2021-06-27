Global Creatinine Test Market 2017 Share Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2023

Introduction

Creatinine test is a type of blood test that measures the level of creatinine in the blood. When creatine, an amino acid found in the muscle, breaks down, it forms a waste product known as creatinine. It is a waste product that the kidneys normally eliminate from the body. Creatinine levels in the blood help to determine if the kidneys are working well. The growing prevalence of chronic kidney diseases, technological advancements in the kidney function testing, and initiatives taken by the government to control chronic kidney diseases are expected to drive market growth.

According to a study published by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) in December 2016, the overall prevalence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD) in the US was approximately 14%. However, false estimates of creatinine tests may hamper the growth of the market.

The global creatinine test market is expected to reach a market value of USD 604.55 million by 2023 from USD 407.41 million in 2016 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023. In 2016, the Americas held the highest share of the market at 35.4%, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific with shares of 31.4% and 20.5%, respectively. The increasing prevalence of kidney diseases worldwide is expected to increase the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The global creatinine test market is segmented into test type, product type, application, end user, and region.

The global creatinine test market, by test type, is segmented into blood test, urine test, and creatinine clearance test.

The global creatinine test market, by product type, is segmented into consumables and instruments.

The global creatinine test market, by application, is segmented into urinary tract obstruction, renal failure, kidney cancer, and glomerulonephritis.

By end user, the global creatinine test market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic centers, and research institutes.

The global creatinine test market is expected to have a value of USD 604.55 million by 2023 from USD 407.41 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2023.

Key Players

Siemens AG, Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Abcam plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Nova Biomedical, ACON Laboratories, Inc., OPTI Medical Systems, URIT Medical, Quest Diagnostics, ARKRAY, Inc., and Danaher

Study objectives

• To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the creatinine test market

• To provide insights into factors affecting the market growth

• To analyze the global creatinine test market based on various tools such as supply chain analysis and Porter’s five force analysis

• To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regions and their respective key countries

• To provide the country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective

• To provide country-level analysis of the market for segments by test type, product type, application, end user, and region

• To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

• To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the creatinine test market

Target Audience

• Diagnostic Centers

• Research and Development (R&D) Companies

• Government Research Institutes

• Academic Institutes and Universities

Key Findings

• The global creatinine test market is expected to reach USD 604.55 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2017 to 2023

• On the basis of test type, blood tests are expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.32% by 2023

• On the basis of product type, consumables are expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.59% by 2023

• On the basis of application, urinary tract obstruction is expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.10% by 2023

• On the basis of end user, hospitals and clinics are expected to account for the largest market share at a CAGR of 5.30% by 2023

• The Americas is expected to hold the largest share of the global creatinine test market at a CAGR of 5.91% by 2023

• Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market, which is expected to register a CAGR of 6.33% by 2023

Regional Analysis

• Americas

o North America

ï‚§ US

ï‚§ Canada

o South America

• Europe

o Germany

o France

o UK

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Republic of Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

