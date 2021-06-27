Global Hybrid Cooling Towers market to rise at modest Growth with CAGR and Revenue till 2025
Cooling towers are devices that help in heat transfer and rejection into the atmosphere. The process involves the cooling of a water stream via evaporation. A small portion of the water that is being cooled gets evaporated and flows along with the air stream, which enables the process water to be cooled significantly. Hybrid cooling towers effectively radiate heat from the process equipment in major industries, such as the power generation industry, and emit it into the surrounding atmosphere. Unlike traditional cooling towers, hybrid ones take care of the visible plume and arrest it before rejecting it from the towers.
One driver in the market is intelligent hybrid cooling technology. The temperature of the water that is heated in process industries, power utilities, HVAC/R, data centers, and several other industries having high-heat applications is reduced by open cooling towers. The warm water is poured on the fill within the cooling towers, which provides a large surface area for the process of heat removal via evaporation. The process is known as a wet process. Thus, a constant supply of water is required to replace the evaporated water from the cooling tower. However, in several regions, continuing droughts and escalating competition for this vital resource restrict water availability.
One challenge in the market is fire hazards. The use of inflammable construction materials in whole or part for the construction of cooling towers can aid in internal fire propagation. Considering the high surface-volume ratio of the towers, such fires can spread wildly, causing immense damage as the fire can get intensified by the natural or fan-assisted air draft within the tower. Damages can be severe enough to facilitate the requirement to replace the entire tower structure. This is the reason why certain regulations and standards suggest the incorporation of automatic fire sprinkler systems within inflammable cooling towers. Fire can spread across the tower even when it is not in operation.
The global Hybrid Cooling Towers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
Global Market Outline: Hybrid Cooling Towers Market
The report is a compilation of market dynamics, regional analysis, competitive landscape, and other important aspects of the of the global Hybrid Cooling Towers market. The report provides error-free figures and statistics which help to determine the progress of the market. Historical data provided in the report help to ascertain future prospects of the market over the forecast period. Upcoming opportunities and growth prospects are explored in the report. Several macro and micro-economic factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the market while allows the analysts to present a clear picture of the market.
The key players covered in this study
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
ENEXIO MANAGEMENT
EVAPCO
Johnson Controls
SPX
…
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hybrid Cooling Towers are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
Latest update on Hybrid Cooling Towers Market
The report provides price analysis and other studies imperative to understand the global Hybrid Cooling Towers market. Fail-safe secondary and primary research methodologies form the base of the report while help to develop dependable and accurate reports. The top-down and bottom-up approaches have been employed which ensure that a multi-layer verification has been conducted. Other standard analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis also form a part of the research methodology.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Direct Contact
Closed Circuit
Market segment by Application, split into
Power Generation
Oil and Gas
Food and Beverage
HVAC
Chemical and Petrochemical
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
All geographical markets ranging from emerging to matured ones have been covered in the report. The all-inclusive analysis of key regional markets of North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with detailed analysis of country-level markets are also included in the report. Major players operating in the global KEYWORD market have also been profiled in the report to present a picture of the competitive scenario of the market. Individual analysis of each player along with their regional reach are studied in the report.
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Hybrid Cooling Towers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Hybrid Cooling Towers market by identifying its various sub-segments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Hybrid Cooling Towers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Hybrid Cooling Towers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To project the value and volume of Hybrid Cooling Towers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2018-2025
14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
