Global Hybrid Cooling Towers market to rise at modest Growth with CAGR and Revenue till 2025

Global Hybrid Cooling Towers market 2019-2025

Cooling towers are devices that help in heat transfer and rejection into the atmosphere. The process involves the cooling of a water stream via evaporation. A small portion of the water that is being cooled gets evaporated and flows along with the air stream, which enables the process water to be cooled significantly. Hybrid cooling towers effectively radiate heat from the process equipment in major industries, such as the power generation industry, and emit it into the surrounding atmosphere. Unlike traditional cooling towers, hybrid ones take care of the visible plume and arrest it before rejecting it from the towers.

One driver in the market is intelligent hybrid cooling technology. The temperature of the water that is heated in process industries, power utilities, HVAC/R, data centers, and several other industries having high-heat applications is reduced by open cooling towers. The warm water is poured on the fill within the cooling towers, which provides a large surface area for the process of heat removal via evaporation. The process is known as a wet process. Thus, a constant supply of water is required to replace the evaporated water from the cooling tower. However, in several regions, continuing droughts and escalating competition for this vital resource restrict water availability.

One challenge in the market is fire hazards. The use of inflammable construction materials in whole or part for the construction of cooling towers can aid in internal fire propagation. Considering the high surface-volume ratio of the towers, such fires can spread wildly, causing immense damage as the fire can get intensified by the natural or fan-assisted air draft within the tower. Damages can be severe enough to facilitate the requirement to replace the entire tower structure. This is the reason why certain regulations and standards suggest the incorporation of automatic fire sprinkler systems within inflammable cooling towers. Fire can spread across the tower even when it is not in operation.

The global Hybrid Cooling Towers market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

ENEXIO MANAGEMENT

EVAPCO

Johnson Controls

SPX

…

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Hybrid Cooling Towers are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Direct Contact

Closed Circuit

Market segment by Application, split into

Power Generation

Oil and Gas

Food and Beverage

HVAC

Chemical and Petrochemical

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

All geographical markets ranging from emerging to matured ones have been covered in the report. The all-inclusive analysis of key regional markets of North America, Rest-of-the-World (RoW), Europe, and Asia Pacific (APAC) along with detailed analysis of country-level markets are also included in the report. Major players operating in the global KEYWORD market have also been profiled in the report to present a picture of the competitive scenario of the market. Individual analysis of each player along with their regional reach are studied in the report.

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Hybrid Cooling Towers market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Hybrid Cooling Towers market by identifying its various sub-segments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Hybrid Cooling Towers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Hybrid Cooling Towers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Hybrid Cooling Towers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2018-2025

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

