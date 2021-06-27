Global New Crop Protection Generics Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Growth, Sales, Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast To 2026

Summary:

Introduction

Global New Crop Protection Generics Market

The global report on the New Crop Protection Generics Market provides readers with an in-depth understanding of the ongoing trends and events in the industry. The report was curated taking the historic data into consideration. Through the same, analysts deciphered key projections of the global market. The report also has a segmental analysis of the global New Crop Protection Generics Market and is broken down by offering acute insights on the same. With an aim of helping existing and potential industry participants, the report was formulated in an extensive manner. This was done so as to help them make informed and effective decisions on the growth strategies they wish to employ and how they plan their operational management. The report comprises information like drivers, projected trends, constraining factors, and future opportunities for market players.

The Global New Crop Protection Generics market consists of a large number of local manu-facturers as well as few global players. Nufarm Limited, ADAMA Agricultural Solutions, United Phosphorus Ltd, Cheminova dominate the market. Superior network dealers and dis-tributors have helped them outperform local manufacturers. Other prominent players in-clude Albaugh, LLC, Sipcam Agro USA, Inc, Willowood USA LLC, Rotam Agrochemical Com-pany Limited, Atticus LLC, and AMVAC Chemical Corp. Generic Crop Protection Manufacturer Atticus Acquired Tacoma Ag in June 2018 to expand its product Portfolio.

Key market segments covered

By Type

Herbicide

Fungicide

Insecticide

Insect Growth Regulators

By Crop Type

Grains & Cereals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits, Nuts, and vegetables

Others (Sugarcane)

By Region

Asia Pacific

Europe

North America

South America

Rest of the World

The major players operating in the global New Crop Protection Generics Market were identified, profiled, and identified in the report to gain a comprehensive understanding about the competitive landscape. The competitive analysis includes the key product offerings of these players, offerings, regional and global reach, market size, and distribution channel. Add to this, the revenue generation of the profiled players is also included. Through this we calculated the overall size of the market by using a top-down methodology. The entire study was undertaken with the help of primary and secondary research procedures. Under the primary research procedure, leading experts of the industry were interviewed.

New Crop Protection Generics market is segmented by Type, and crop Type. By Type, the market is divided into Herbicide, Fungicide, Insecticide, and Plant Growth regulators. The herbicide is expected to be fastest growing segment due to a large number of herbicide products going off-patent in the next few years. During 2018-22, Pinoxaden, Aminopyralid, Tembotrione these herbicides with global sales of almost 950 million USD are going off-patent. Other herbicides which will go off-patent during the forecast period include Amino-pyralid, Fluopicolide, Flucetosulfuron. Insecticides such as Flubendiamide, Spirotetramat with combined global sales of almost 595 million USD will go off-patent during the forecast period. Fungicide products which will go off-patent during forecast period are Amisulbrom, Fenpyrazamine, Fluopicolide, etc.

Geographical Analysis:

By region, New Crop Protection Generics market is segmented into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and Rest of the World. Low-income countries, as well as countries which lack farm subsidies or proper minimum support price system, are seeing a huge increase in generic products to save costs. Indian crop protection industry is dominated by generic products with more than 80% of molecules being non-patented. China is also a huge producer of generic pesticide products. The market in each country is also heavily dependent on government attitude towards pa-tent laws and generic products. In June 2017, China implemented a program to reduce ge-neric pesticide.

With the help of our report, we ensure to answer the questions of the stakeholders and clear the doubts of the participants. A key question that haunts stakeholders is which segment or area they should lay their focus and investment upon. Our in-detailed analysis of the market and its sub-segments provides them with the requisite answer.

Major Key Points of Global New Crop Protection Generics Market

Global New Crop Protection Generics Market – Methodology and Scope

Global New Crop Protection Generics Market – Trends

Global New Crop Protection Generics Market – Industry Analysis

Global New Crop Protection Generics Market – By Type

Global New Crop Protection Generics Market – By Crop Type

Global New Crop Protection Generics Market – By Geography

Global New Crop Protection Generics Market – Competitive Landscape

Global New Crop Protection Generics Market – Company Profiles

