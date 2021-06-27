Global Plastic Bandages Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2024

This report on Global Plastic Bandages Market details about the market size, market growth rate and global forecast for the next five years i.e. 2024. The report is a complete analysis assessing the pricing trends, market consumption and sales forecasts. This study covers the competitive landscape by profiling the major market players. The vital information of the market is collected through authentic sources and reviewed by industry experts.

Plastic Bandages is a piece of plastic material used either to support a medical device such as a dressing or splint, or on its own to provide support to or to restrict the movement of a part of the body. It protects the wound and scab from friction, bacteria, damage, and dirt. Thus, the healing process of the body is less disturbed. Some of the dressings have antiseptic properties. An additional function is to hold the two cut ends of the skin together to make the healing process faster. Plastic Bandages mostly is adhesive bandages.

The worldwide market for Plastic Bandages is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.9% over the next five years, will reach 3440 million US$ in 2024, from 2580 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Plastic Bandages in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf

BSN Medical

3M

Acelity

Medline Industries

Smith & Nephew

Yunnan Baiyao

Medtronic

ConvaTec

Lohmann & Rauscher

Nitto Medical

B. Braun Melsungen

HaiNuo

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Flexible Fabric Bandage

Cohesive Fixation Bandage

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Hospital

Clinic

Household

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Plastic Bandages product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Plastic Bandages, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Plastic Bandages in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Plastic Bandages competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Plastic Bandages breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Plastic Bandages market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Plastic Bandages sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

