Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025

Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.

In 2017, the global Radiopharmaceuticals market size was 4900 million US$ and is forecast to 8410 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Radiopharmaceuticals market based on company, product type, application and key regions.

The various contributors involved in the value chain of Radiopharmaceuticals include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Radiopharmaceuticals include

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

Market Size Split by Type

Diagnostic Radioisotopes

Therapeutic Radioisotopes

Market Size Split by Application

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

Market size split by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Radiopharmaceuticals market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Radiopharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Radiopharmaceuticals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To project the value and volume of Radiopharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

