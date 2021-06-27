Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market 2019 Top Players Analysis and Forecast to 2025
The latest trending report Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 offered by DecisionDatabases.com is an informative study covering the market with detailed analysis. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.
Radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds administered to the patient, and monitored via specific imaging devices, for diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. It is composed of a radioisotope bond to an organic molecule. The organic molecule conveys the radioisotope to specific organs, tissues or cells. The radioisotope is selected for its properties. Radiopharmaceuticals are used in the field of nuclear medicine as radioactive tracers in medical imaging and in therapy for many diseases (for example, brachytherapy). Many radiopharmaceuticals use technetium-99m (Tc-99m) which has many useful properties as a gamma-emitting tracer nuclide.
In 2017, the global Radiopharmaceuticals market size was 4900 million US$ and is forecast to 8410 million US in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2018. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Radiopharmaceuticals market based on company, product type, application and key regions.
Access Full Report and Table of Contents @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/ip/625-radiopharmaceuticals-industry-market-report
The various contributors involved in the value chain of Radiopharmaceuticals include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in the Radiopharmaceuticals include
- Bracco Imaging
- Bayer
- Mallinckrodt
- Nordion
- Triad Isotopes
- Lantheus
- IBA Group
- GE Healthcare
- China Isotope & Radiation
- Jubilant Pharma
- Eli Lilly
- Advanced Accelerator Applications
- SIEMENS
- Dongcheng
- Navidea
Market Size Split by Type
- Diagnostic Radioisotopes
- Therapeutic Radioisotopes
Market Size Split by Application
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Other
Market size split by Region
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Asia-Pacific
- China
Download Free Sample Report of Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/download-sample-625
The study objectives of this report are:
- To study and analyze the global Radiopharmaceuticals market size (value & volume) by company, key regions/countries, products and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2025.
- To understand the structure of Radiopharmaceuticals market by identifying its various subsegments.
- To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
- Focuses on the key global Radiopharmaceuticals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
- To analyze the Radiopharmaceuticals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
- To project the value and volume of Radiopharmaceuticals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
- To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Purchase Full Global Radiopharmaceuticals Market Research Report @ https://www.decisiondatabases.com/contact/buy-now-625
About Us:
DecisionDatabases.com is a Global business research reports provider, enriching decision makers and strategists with qualitative statistics. DecisionDatabases.com is proficient in providing syndicated research Report, customized research reports, company profiles and industry databases across multiple domains.
Our expert research analysts have been trained to map client’s research requirements to the correct research resource leading to a distinctive edge over its competitors. We provide intellectual, precise and meaningful data at a lightning speed.
For More Details:
DecisionDatabases.com
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: +91-90-28-057900
Web: https://www.decisiondatabases.com/