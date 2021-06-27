GPU Database Market SWOT Analysis by 2027 with Top Players – Blazegraph, BlazingDB, Brytlyt, Fuzzy Logix, Jedox, Kinetica DB, Neo4j, OmniSci, SQream Technologies, ZILLIZ

The Industry report for “Global GPU Database market” showcase by The Insight Partners includes broad essential research alongside the detailed analysis of subjective and in addition quantitative angles by different industry specialists, key feeling pioneers to pick up a more profound understanding of the business execution.

The GPU database uses a graphical processing unit to perform database operations, unlike CPU. These are faster and comparatively flexible in processing large volume and quantities of data. Rising demands for high-performance computing is boosting the growth of the GPU database market. Furthermore, the wide availability of open source solutions is further strengthening the market landscape for the key players.

The GPU database market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as massive data generation across various industry segments, including BFSI, retail, and entertainment industries. Besides, increasing competitiveness is likely to fuel market growth. However, the lack of technical expertise may hinder the growth of the GPU database market. On the other hand, the GPU database market is likely to offer lucrative opportunities with the emergence of data-intensive industries in the forecast period.

The reports cover key developments in the GPU Database market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from GPU Database market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for GPU Database market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Blazegraph (SYSTAP, LLC)

BlazingDB, Inc.

Brytlyt

Fuzzy Logix, Inc

Jedox AG

Kinetica DB Inc.

Neo4j, Inc.

OmniSci, Inc.

SQream Technologies

ZILLIZ

The “Global GPU Database Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of GPU Database market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global GPU Database market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading GPU Database market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global GPU database market is segmented on the basis of component, deployment, application, and industry vertical. Based on component, the market is segmented as tool and services. By tool, the market is further sub-segmented as GPU-accelerated databases and GPU-accelerated analytics. By deployment, the market is segmented as cloud and on-premise. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as fraud detection and prevention, governance, risk, and compliance (GRC), customer experience management, predictive maintenance, supply chain management, threat intelligence, and others. The market on the basis of the industry vertical is classified as BFSI, IT & telecom, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, transportation and logistics, government and defense, and others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting GPU Database market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global GPU Database Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global GPU Database market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall GPU Database market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the GPU Database Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the GPU Database Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of GPU Database Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global GPU Database Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

