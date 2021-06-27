Growing Prevalence of Diabetes Driving the Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Growth

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Devices are the advancement in diabetes management, where the blood glucose is under the continuous monitor.

In 2015, approximately 415 million people in the world had diabetes, which is expected to increase to around 642 million by 2040.

As of 2015, it has been estimated that 9.1% of adults in the world have diabetes and this is expected to increase to 10% by 2040. In addition, 75%-80% of individuals with diabetes belonged to low- and middle-income countries. The number of people with diabetes is high in APAC. According to OECD, the prevalent cases are going to reach about 47,973,000 in Europe, 66,812,000 in the Americas, and 18,234,000 in Africa by 2030. The global prevalence of diabetes was estimated to be 9% among adults aged above 18 years.

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Industry Segmentation

By Component

On the basis of a component, insulin pumps hold the major market share and are expected to grow over the forecast period.

Insulin pumps are expected to dominate the market share contributing more than 50% of the market in the global CGM market in 2018.

Some of the prominent insulin pumps are MiniMed 530G and MiniMed 630G from Medtronic.

Key advantages that surpass the market for insulin pump among other components are:

Accessibility: The ease with which these devices can be used to deliver insulin as when required

Minimum injections: The frequency of changing pump tubing is reduced

Easier insulin dosing: Insulin stacking can be avoided due to the calculation of sugar levels by the device

Flexibility: The basal rates can be adjusted as per the patient requirement

Continuous glucose monitoring: Timely readings can be noted

Complete scenario: Daily glucose levels along with the effect of daily food and exercise can be noted

Continuous Glucose Monitoring Market Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global continuous glucose monitoring market in 2018. The prevalence of diabetes and associated disorders, such as obesity, are on the rise.

The US was the largest market for the sales of CGM devices in the Americas. The CGM devices market in the Americas is witnessing significant growth, primarily because of the growing prevalence of obesity as well as diabetes. Also, the country is the base for several reputable companies in the market.

