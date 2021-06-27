Identity and Access Management Market to Witness Huge Growth from 2019-2023 and Focusing on Top Key Players – CA Technologies, Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Ping Identity, Oracle, Okta, Netiq

Identity and access management is a type of IT security framework which enables the management of electronic identities. It is used to record and manage user identities and the permission granted to them. In security terms, it enables the right person to access right information at right time. Growing trend of centralized monitoring and strict government regulations to save customer data are one of the major drivers that are driving the market of identity and access management. Growing importance of cyber security, and increasing adoption of IoT will drive the market in coming years whereas reasons such as cyber-attack or cybercrime can act as a restraining factor in the market. The burgeoning demand of this framework and peak usage requirements of consumer for different applications will bring new opportunities in the market.

Leading Identity and Access Management Market Players:

CA Technologies, Dell Technologies, IBM, Microsoft, Ping Identity, Oracle, Okta, Netiq Corporation, Hitachi Id Systems, Sailpoint Technologies, Centrify, Covisint

The research report on Identity and Access Management Market provides comprehensive analysis on market status and development trend, including types, applications, rising technology and region. A number of analysis tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis have been employed to provide an accurate understanding of this market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Identity and Access Management players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Segmentation by product type:

On-premises, Cloud-based

Segmentation by application:

BFSI, Telecom and IT, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Retail and CPG, Public Sector and Utilities, Energy, Manufacturing, Education, Others

