Increasing environmental concerns for carbon emission driving the growth for Combined Heat and Power Market

Global Combined Heat and Power Market is accounted for a market value of USD 20.48 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% to reach USD 31.01 billion by 2025.

Combined Heat and Power Segmentation

Global CHP Market is segmented by technology, fuel type, Application type and by Capacity.

By technology, the market is segmented into Combined Cycle, Steam turbine, and Gas turbine. Combined cycle technology is the leading segment among others, as they are used in high power and heat requirements.

By application, the market is segmented by Industrial, commercial and residential. The industrial sector is the largest segment with increasing manufacturing activities globally where they need process heat and power simultaneously.

Global Combined Heat and Power Market Regional Share

By Geography the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and rest of the World. Europe is the leading region and accounts for a significant share in the Global CHP market in 2017.

The growth is mainly due to government support, and favorable policies. Asia Pacific region is estimated to have the fastest growth with increasing demand for energy and growing industrialization in the area.

Combined Heat and Power Market Competitive Analysis

CHP concerning among a few key players such as General Electric, Mitsubishi, Caterpillar, Siemens, E-On and others. General Electric is the dominant player in the CHP market.

Industry players are increasingly launching new products and undergoing Mergers & Acquisitions to be competitive in the market.

