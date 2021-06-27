Incredible Growth of Apheresis Equipment Market Opportunity Assessments 2019-2025 | KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Hemacare Corporation

Apheresis is a process in which blood is temporarily removed from the donor’s body and separated into various components such as plasma, platelets, red blood cells as well as white blood cells, by centrifugation process. The impurities and abnormal components in blood are removed by the process of apheresis, hence it is preferred for curing or controlling diseases. The apheresis equipment separates blood components using centrifugation or filtration, depending on the components to be separated.

The market of apheresis equipment is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, increase in the number of blood related disorders as well as the rising awareness on blood donation drives. Various technological developments in the healthcare industry in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Some of the key players influencing the market are Medica S.p.A., TERUMO CORPORATION, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Haemonetics Corporation, Hemacare Corporation, KANEKA MEDIX CORP., KAWASUMI LABORATORIES. INC., and medicap clinic GmbH among others.

The “Global Apheresis Equipment Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global apheresis equipment market with detailed market segmentation by product, technology, procedure, application and geography. The global apheresis equipment market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report analyzes factors affecting market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

North America is expected to contribute to the largest share in the apheresis equipment market in the coming years, owing to factors such as, improved healthcare infrastructure and rising number of cardiovascular disorders in United States and Canada. Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period primarily due to the growth of healthcare industry in Asian countries such as, India, China and Japan.

