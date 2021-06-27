IT Robotics Automation Market 2019 – Research Report, Demand, Price, By Application, Region and Forecast to 2025 | Blue Prism, Be Informed B.V., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys

Premium Market Insights latest report, “IT Robotics Automation Market – Global Analysis and Forecast”, the objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years.

IT robotic automation is a centralized approach to consolidate the entire data center infrastructure where the architecture is software-centric. The system seeks to converge compute, storage, and networking components all put together into a single system and eventually provide a unified management layer. Rising data security concerns and virtualization technology applications for servers and desktop infrastructures have proved conducive to the growth of the market in a very short period of time. It has evolved to an extent that today hyper-converged infrastructure comes either as an appliance or as a reference architecture or as a software.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global IT Robotics Automation Market along with detailed segmentation of market by tools, services and five major geographical regions. Global IT robotics automation market is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period due to reduced Total Cost of Ownership obtained and also features such as flexibility and scalability.

Some of the important players in IT robotics automation market are Blue Prism, Be Informed B.V., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions, Automation Anywhere Inc., Sutherland Global Services, Inc., ATOS SE, genpact Ltd. and IPSoft Inc.

The objectives of this report are as follows:

-To provide overview of the global IT robotics automation market

-To analyze and forecast the global IT robotics automation market on the basis of tools and service

-To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall IT robotics automation market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries

-To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend

-To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions

-To profiles key IT robotics automation players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Key Takeaways

3 IT Robotics Automation Market Landscape

4 IT Robotics Automation Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5 IT Robotics Automation Market Analysis- Global

6 IT Robotics Automation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Tools

7 IT Robotics Automation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Services

8 IT Robotics Automation Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Geographical Analysis

9 Industry Landscape

10 Competitive Landscape

11 IT Robotics Automation Market, Key Company Profiles

