K-12 Technology Spend Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2019 to 2023 | Blackboard, Knewton, Microsoft, 2U, Aptara, Articulate, Dell, Discovery Communication, Echo360, IBM, Jenzabar, Promethean World
K-12 Technology Spend Global Market Report 2019-2023
Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.
E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. This report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows a regional development status, including market size, volume and value, as well as price data.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value.
Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012771330/sample
Companies Profiled in this report includes: Blackboard, Knewton, Microsoft, 2U, Aptara, Articulate, Dell, Discovery Communication, Echo360, IBM, Jenzabar, Promethean World, Saba Software
Product Type Segmentation
Hardware
Software
Solution
Support
Industry Segmentation
Pre-primary School
Primary School
Middle School
High School
Get Discount of this report: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012771330/discount
Table of Content:
Section 1 K-12 Technology Spend Product Definition
Section 2 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturer K-12 Technology Spend Business Introduction
Section 4 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Region Level)
Section 5 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)
Section 6 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Industry Level)
Section 7 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Channel Level)
Section 8 K-12 Technology Spend Market Forecast 2018-2023
Section 9 K-12 Technology Spend Segmentation Product Type
Section 10 K-12 Technology Spend Segmentation Industry
Section 11 K-12 Technology Spend Cost of Production Analysis
Complete Report: https://www.reportsweb.com/buy&RW00012771330/buy/2350
Contact Info:
Name: Sameer Joshi
Email: [email protected]
Company Name: ReportsWeb
Website: Reportsweb.com
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
About ReportsWeb:
ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of Market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.
Request for Customization:
Any special requirements about this report, please let us know and we can provide custom report.