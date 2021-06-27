K-12 Technology Spend Market Global Briefing and Future Outlook 2019 to 2023 | Blackboard, Knewton, Microsoft, 2U, Aptara, Articulate, Dell, Discovery Communication, Echo360, IBM, Jenzabar, Promethean World

K-12 Technology Spend Global Market Report 2019-2023

Educational technology is the study and ethical practice of facilitating learning and improving performance by creating, using, and managing appropriate technological processes and resources.

E-learning is utilized by public K–12 schools in the United States as well as private schools. Some e-learning environments take place in a traditional classroom, others allow students to attend classes from home or other locations. There are several states that are utilizing virtual school platforms for e-learning across the country that continue to increase. Virtual school enables students to log into synchronous learningor asynchronous learning courses anywhere there is an internet connection.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Blackboard, Knewton, Microsoft, 2U, Aptara, Articulate, Dell, Discovery Communication, Echo360, IBM, Jenzabar, Promethean World, Saba Software

Product Type Segmentation

Hardware

Software

Solution

Support

Industry Segmentation

Pre-primary School

Primary School

Middle School

High School

Table of Content:

Section 1 K-12 Technology Spend Product Definition

Section 2 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Manufacturer K-12 Technology Spend Business Introduction

Section 4 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Product Type Level)

Section 6 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Industry Level)

Section 7 Global K-12 Technology Spend Market Segmentation (Channel Level)

Section 8 K-12 Technology Spend Market Forecast 2018-2023

Section 9 K-12 Technology Spend Segmentation Product Type

Section 10 K-12 Technology Spend Segmentation Industry

Section 11 K-12 Technology Spend Cost of Production Analysis

