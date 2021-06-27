LED Light Engine Market Current Trends and Top Benefits till 2026 | Ab Fagerhult , Acuity Brands, Cree, GE Lighting, Gerard Lighting, etc

LED Light Engine Market is accounted for $21.88 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $84.53 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period. The increasing consumer demand for energy-efficient lighting systems, reduction in prices of LEDs, and high penetration of LEDs as a light source in the general lighting market are expected to drive the growth of this market. LED Light Engine originates from Zhaga consortium. According to Zhaga definition, LED light engine or LLE is the combination of one or more LED modules, together with an LED driver (also known as electronic control gear, or ECG).

Some of the key players in the global LED Light Engine market include:

Ab Fagerhult , Acuity Brands Inc., Cree Inc. , GE Lighting (GE Lighting + Current), Gerard Lighting, Glamox AS, Halla A.S., Hubbell Incorporated, LEDrabrands Inc., Lutron Electronics, OSRAM Licht Ag, Samsung Electronics, Signify Lighting NV, Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited and Zumtobel Group Ag.

Market Segment as follows:

LED Light Engine Market: Forms Covered: Flexible, Rigid.

LED Light Engine Market: Products Covered: Lamp, Luminaire.

LED Light Engine Market: End-Users Covered: Indoor Lighting, Outdoor Lighting.

LED Light Engine Market: Regions Covered: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

Market Dynamic Factors: The LED Light Engine Market research report provides comprehensive forecast estimations supported by the market trends, development patterns, and analytical techniques.

Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising, new product launch, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin.

Key Target Audience: The report is a helpful documentation and provides significant insights to customers, providers, distributors, suppliers, manufacturers, investors, and individuals who are interested in this market.

