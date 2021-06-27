Leisure Boats Market Share, Size, Growth Analysis and Forecasts by 2027 – Gulf Craft, AL Shaali Marine, AL Hareb Marine, AL Fajer Marine

The “Leisure Boats Market to 2027- by Type (New Leisure Boats and Used Leisure Boats); Application (Sailboats, Runabouts, Jet Boats, Cabin Cruiser, Watercrafts) – Middle East Analysis and Forecast”. The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of Leisure Boats Market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant leisure boats players in the market and their key developments.

Leisure Boats Market to 2027 – Middle East Analysis and Forecast by Type and Application. In terms of revenue, the Middle East Leisure Boats Market is expected to grow to US$ 2,947.1 million by 2027 from US$ 1,840.0 million in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 4.9%. The rising demand for Leisure boats in the Middle East has attracted various manufacturers to the region, resulting in the production of numerous modern leisure boats. This has not only spurred up the market for new boats but also increased the market value for used boats. Increase in the market value of the used boats is mainly because of the rapidly urbanizing population, which has been increasingly showing investment interest in leisure activities.

Leading key market players mentioned in the report:-

1. Gulf Craft Inc.

2. AL Shaali Marine

3. AL Hareb Marine

4. AL Fajer Marine LLC

5. Al Seer Marine Supplies & Equipment Company L.L.C

6. Ribcraft Middle East

7. Ocean Boats

8. Al Suwaidi Marine

9. Al Marakeb Manufacturing Boats Est

10. Instinct Marine

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Leisure Boats Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2019 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Logistics automation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The tenure for used leisure boats can be considered to be anything from half a year to decades old. More often the used boats are more preferred than the new one, mainly because these boats are available readily with less cost as compared to new boats. Moreover, as the used boats have already experienced a major portion of the depreciation, their depreciation based upon the make year, model and market is estimated to remain nearly 3-4% in the later years. The above-mentioned factor is significantly fueling the demand for used leisure boats in the Middle East. In the year 2017 the used boats accounted for nearly 70% of the registered units, and by 2027 they forecasted to account for approximately 68.4% of the total leisure boats registered in the Middle Eastern province.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global Leisure Boats Market.

The report segments the Middle East Leisure Boats Market as follows:

Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Type

New Leisure Boats

Used Leisure Boats

Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Application

Sailboats

Runabouts

Jet Boats

Cabin Cruiser

Watercrafts

Middle East Leisure Boats Market – By Country

UAE

Kuwait

Qatar

Oman

Rest of Middle East

