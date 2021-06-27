Marine Electronics Industry Analysis, Market Share, Trends, Business Strategy and Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Marine electronics are specifically designed electronic devices for use in the marine environment. These electronics include radar systems, SONAR, navigation, and communication systems necessary for effectively carrying out various maritime operations. Growing oceanic trade activities and demand from defense sectors are expected to generate a massive potential for the marine electronics market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Marine Electronics Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of marine electronics market with detailed market segmentation by product type, application, and geography. The global marine electronics market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading marine electronics market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Key Benefits-

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors (drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, and trends) influencing the growth of the global Marine Electronics Market

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (Latin America and the Middle East & Africa)

MARKET DYNAMICS

The marine electronics market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as a global increase in the trade and transportation practices through the sea and increasing adoption of advanced marine electronics for naval applications. Besides, improved focus on the safety of oceanic routes and coastal areas is further contributing to the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements are likely to create substantial opportunities for the key players operating in the marine electronics market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global marine electronics market is segmented on the basis of product type and application. Based on product type, the market is segmented as GPS & radar systems, SONAR modules, communication devices, autonomous identification systems (AIS), thermal & visible cameras, multi-function navigation, and others. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as merchant marine, fishing vessel, yachts/recreation, military naval, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global marine electronics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The marine electronics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting marine electronics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the marine electronics market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the marine electronics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from marine electronics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for marine electronics in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the marine electronics market.

The report also includes the profiles of key marine electronics companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

– FLIR Systems, Inc.

– Furuno Electric Co., Ltd.

– Garmin Ltd.

– Icom Inc.

– Japan Radio Co., Ltd.

– Kongsberg Maritime

– Navico

– Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V.

– SRT Marine Systems plc

– Transas