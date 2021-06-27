Marine Navigation System Market Rising Demand for Digitization in Organizations and Growth till 2027 – Elcome International, FLIR Systems, Garmin, Icom America and Kongsberg Maritime

The marine navigation system is used by naval vessels for navigation purposes. Marine navigation systems have a wide range of applications from fishing to recreational boats and merchant ships to maritime vessels. GPS has become an essential part of marine navigation systems. The demand for integrated maritime navigation systems is growing owing to the increased focus towards cost-effectiveness.

Increasing seaborne trade, increasing naval budgets and growth in cruise tourism are the major factors that are expected to drive the growth of marine navigation system market. The marine navigation system market is highly competitive and various players operating in the market are focusing towards providing more precise solutions to gain a strong customer base. The growing focus towards maritime security is expected to create lucrative market opportunities for players operating in the market to gain a strong customer base and generate more revenues.

Top Dominating Key Players:

1.Elcome International LLC

2.FLIR Systems

3.Garmin Ltd.

4.Icom America Inc

5.Kongsberg Maritime

6.Navico

7.Northrop Grumman Sperry Marine B.V.

8.Raytheon Anschütz

9.Satcom Global

10.Wärtsilä

The global marine navigation system market is segmented on the basis of type, application and end-use. Based on type, the market is segmented as marine radar, fish finders, AIS (Automatic Identification System) and VHF transceiver, chart-plotters and others. On the basis of application the market is segmented ship, remotely operated underwater vehicle, autonomous underwater vehicle, others. Based on the end-use the market is segmented into defense and commercial.

The Marine Navigation System Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

The Marine Navigation System Market report is a combination of qualitative as well as quantitative analysis which can be broken down into 40% and 60% respectively. Market estimation and forecasts are presented in the report for the overall global market from 2018 – 2027, considering 2018 as the base year and 2018 – 2027 forecast period. Global estimation is further broken down by segments and geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America covering major 16 countries across the mentioned regions. The qualitative contents for geographical analysis will cover market trends in each region and country which includes highlights of the key players operating in the respective region/country, PEST analysis of each region which includes political, economic, social and technological factors influencing the growth of the market.

